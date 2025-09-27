MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 26, 2025 8:03 am - Social Sherpa tops the 2025 list of India's leading creative agencies, blending strategy, design, and measurable results to help brands launch, scale, and stand out nationwide.

India's creative industry is entering a new era where strategy, design, and measurable performance converge. A new ranking of the Top 10 Creative Agencies in India for 2025 highlights how forward-thinking studios are shaping this landscape, with Social Sherpa standing out for its integrated, results-driven approach.

The Changing Face of India's Creative Market

Brands today demand more than striking visuals-they need storytelling that travels across cultures and delivers measurable business outcomes. Agencies making this year's list have proven their ability to merge design craft with digital intelligence Sherpa, an Ahmedabad-based creative agency exemplifies this shift, combining strategy, design, and technology to build brands that scale globally while staying locally relevant. From global networks such as Ogilvy India, Leo Burnett, and FCB Ulka to independent innovators like Elephant Design and The Glitch, the 2025 lineup reflects India's growing influence on the world stage.

Top 10 Creative Agencies in India 2025

1 Sherpa – Ahmedabad

2 India – Mumbai

3 Lintas Group – Mumbai

4 Creative (formerly Webchutney) – Gurugram

5 Glitch – Mumbai

6 Design – Pune

7 & Kenneth Saatchi & Saatchi – Mumbai

8 Burnett India – New Delhi

9 Ulka – Mumbai

10 Dentsu – Mumbai

Social Sherpa's Edge in Strategy and Design

Headquartered in Ahmedabad, Social Sherpa has rapidly earned a national reputation for pairing bold design with measurable results. The studio offers a full spectrum of services-brand strategy, identity design, packaging, websites, e-commerce, SEO, and high-end production-ensuring that every client touchpoint supports clear business goals.

Recent projects highlight this approach:

Carbone – A luxury fashion innovator seeking a distinctive identity. Social Sherpa delivered a striking visual language and immersive digital storefront, driving a 40% rise in online engagement within the first quarter.

Bold Brewing Co. – A lifestyle venture that needed shelf presence and digital buzz. The agency's packaging and social campaigns helped secure distribution in three additional metro markets within six months.

Curio – A sustainable homeware brand whose ethos was translated into a visual narrative that resonated with eco-conscious customers and strengthened retail positioning.

Clients emphasize the collaborative spirit.

Khushi Dave, R&D Head at Curio, notes:“Always quick to respond and super fun to work with. They treat your brand like their own and their execution is absolutely flawless. I am so glad we get to work with this fun bunch!”

Parthavi Nagarsheth, Founder of Missbehave, adds:“Social Sherpa helped me with branding, strategy, and packaging for Missbehave, and we received overwhelming positive responses on social media and from our customers.”

These endorsements underscore how Social Sherpa transforms creative ideas into tangible business outcomes.

About Social Sherpa

Social Sherpa is a leading branding and creative agency in India, headquartered in Ahmedabad. The studio combines strategy, design, and digital marketing to help brands launch, scale, and remain relevant in competitive markets worldwide. Its multidisciplinary team delivers end-to-end services-from brand identity and packaging to websites, e-commerce, SEO, and high-end production-ensuring every touchpoint aligns with measurable growth objectives.

By uniting bold creativity with a commitment to performance metrics, Social Sherpa has become a trusted partner for startups and established enterprises alike, setting a benchmark for the next decade of Indian branding. For collaborations or inquiries, contact ...al or reach out to the team at +91 99780 11666.