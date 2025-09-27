DJ MC Rose Launches Dance ABC's: Learn To Dance For Beginners

MENAFN - Market Press Release) September 26, 2025 12:36 pm - The new class teaches core dance fundamentals in a fun, supportive environment, empowering absolute beginners to find their rhythm and confidence.

New York NY.

Have you ever felt lost in a dance class? Do you scroll through social media, inspired by incredible dance moves, but feel like you're starting from scratch? Look no further! DJ MC Rose, a dynamic and experienced performer, is thrilled to announce the launch of "Dance ABC's: Learn to Dance for Beginners," a brand new dance class designed to empower individuals with the fundamentals of dance in a supportive and engaging environment.

"Dance ABC's" is meticulously crafted for complete beginners, ensuring that every participant, regardless of prior experience, can confidently find their rhythm and build their skills from the ground up. The class will focus on breaking down essential dance techniques step-by-step, making complex moves accessible and enjoyable.

"I believe everyone has a dancer within them," says DJ MC Rose. "My goal with 'Dance ABC's' is to create a welcoming space where beginners can shed their inhibitions, learn the basics, and discover the joy of movement. We'll cover everything from foundational steps to building confidence on the dance floor, and I can't wait to see our students flourish."

Participants will gain a solid understanding of musicality, basic footwork, body isolations, and simple choreography, setting them up for success in any dance style they wish to pursue. Beyond the technical skills, "Dance ABC's" aims to foster self-expression, boost confidence, and create a vibrant community for dance enthusiasts.

Class Highlights:

Beginner-Friendly: No prior dance experience required.

Step-by-Step Instruction: Learn fundamentals at a comfortable pace.

Build Confidence: Develop self-assurance on and off the dance floor.

Inclusive Environment: A supportive space for all ages and backgrounds.

Expert Guidance: Led by the charismatic and knowledgeable DJ MC Rose.

Enrollment is now open! Don't miss this opportunity to embark on your dance journey with DJ MC Rose.

To enroll or for more information, please contact:

Email: ...

Amanda Chris Rosa (DJ MC Rose) is a multi-talented female artist from Manhattan, NYC, with 10+ years as a sought-after DJ, dancer, and choreographer. She spins Hip-Hop, Pop, Afro-Beat, and Salsa.

Notable Mentions: Worked with the cast of The Black Ink Crew, been apart of various music videos, and assisted with top choreographers/dancers worldwide.

Her mission is to spread love, unity, and empowerment through her art. She also plans to teach the next generation of artists