Iconic Fitness Featured On Zee News, Driving Its Mission To Make Premium Fitness Accessible To All

Bengaluru, India – [24/09/2025] – Iconic Fitness, one of India's most dynamic and fast-growing fitness brands, has been prominently featured on Zee News for its inclusive approach to health and wellness. The coverage highlighted how regular exercise empowers people across all stages of life - from the vibrant energy of youth to the wisdom of senior years.

The Zee News feature showcased Iconic Fitness' philosophy that fitness is not bound by age but is a lifelong companion that strengthens the body, sharpens the mind, and uplifts emotional well-being.

Inclusive Fitness for All

Setting itself apart in the industry, Iconic Fitness has introduced community-first initiatives designed to make fitness accessible:

Free gym access for elderly members – ensuring age is never a barrier to staying active.

Affordable premium membership plans – offering world-class facilities and training without compromise.

From yoga, dance, and strength training to advanced cardio and functional workouts, Iconic Fitness delivers programs that are tailored for every age group, fitness level, and lifestyle goal.

A Vision Beyond Fitness

Iconic Fitness is more than just a gym - it's a movement to inspire healthier, more sustainable lifestyles across India. The brand's mission is to empower millions to embrace fitness as an enjoyable and purposeful part of life, while its vision is to expand as India's leading premium fitness franchise, delivering consistent value to both communities and partners.

“My vision is to make premium fitness accessible to everyone - luxury meets affordability in support of a sustainable approach to modern living. Iconic isn't just a business; it's our answer to the world's need for a healthier way of living.”

– Mohammed Suhail, Founder & CEO, Iconic Fitness

About Iconic Fitness

Iconic Fitness is committed to inspiring healthier lifestyles through a welcoming and energetic community. With diverse fitness programs, state-of-the-art facilities, and a people-first approach, Iconic Fitness makes fitness accessible, enjoyable, and results-oriented.

Mission: To empower millions to embrace an active, healthy lifestyle through a supportive and engaging fitness environment.

Vision: To be India's leading premium fitness brand, expanding through a trusted and dynamic franchise network that delivers exceptional value to communities and partners.

Looking Ahead

With its unique balance of premium experiences, affordability, and inclusivity, Iconic Fitness is rapidly becoming the preferred destination for individuals and families seeking a sustainable approach to health and wellness. The brand is actively expanding its franchise network, creating opportunities for entrepreneurs to partner in a purpose-driven growth story.