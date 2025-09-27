Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
President Ilham Aliyev Honors Memory Of Second Garabagh War Martyrs With Minute Of Silence On Remembrance Day

2025-09-27 05:05:22
(MENAFN- AzerNews) On September 27, on the occasion of Remembrance Day, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev honored the memory of the martyrs of the Second Garabagh War with a minute of silence at the Ganja Memorial Complex at 12:00, Azernews reports.

