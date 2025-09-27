LG Sinha: TRF Narrative On Social Media A Serious Threat

J&K LG Manoj Sinha – File photo

Srinagar – Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that narratives pushed by groups like Terrorist Resistance Front (TRF) on social media pose a“serious threat” if ignored.

Speaking at an event at Tagore Hall in Srinagar, LG Sinha urged the people of Jammu and Kashmir to stand united against terrorism and actively counter extremist propaganda to safeguard peace and stability.

He said that they have a direct connection and if such narratives are being spread on TRF's social media and“we remain silent, it is dangerous. We must pay attention to it”.

“The fight against terrorism is not the responsibility of security forces alone but also of citizens. More than 40 lives have been lost due to terrorism, and it must be completely eradicated not just by the forces but by citizens too. I believe people must come forward,” he said, as per news agency KNO.

The LG said that despite decades of suffering, J&K is witnessing a significant transformation, with stone pelting becoming“a thing of the past” and local terrorist recruitment declining.“Whenever there is a division in any family, we must try to put our house in order,” he added.

Sinha said that major changes followed after the abrogation of Article 370 in August 2019, which are an important milestone in J&K's history.

The LG also said that steps like granting Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Pahari community, strengthening the Forest Rights Act, and launching Janjatiya Gaurav Diwas reflect the government's commitment to social and economic justice.