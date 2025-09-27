CBK Raids Multiple Locations In Srinagar, Budgam

File photo

Srinagar- The Special Crime Wing, Srinagar of Crime Branch Kashmir is carrying out house searches at five different locations in Srinagar and Budgam.

The searches are underway in connection with the investigation of a case registered at Police Station Special Crime Wing, Srinagar (Crime Branch Kashmir) pertaining to commission of cheating, a spokesman said in a statement.

“The case had been registered in pursuance of a complaint in which it had been alleged that the complainant has been cheated on the pretext of sale of land,” the statement added.

It reads that the complainant had been provided documents of land which he/she believed to be true and thus was made to pay lakhs of rupees.

“However, subsequently, it surfaced that the land did not belong to sellers which facts were also substantiated during enquiry,” the statement reads, adding that the house searches are underway and further investigation is in progress.