Minister Al-Yahya Lauds Kuwait Amir's Representative' Participation In UNGA 80Th Session
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 27 (KUNA) -- Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya affirmed that Kuwait's participation in the high-level week of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly in New York achieved exceptional successes, under the chairmanship of the Representative of His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah.
In a statement to KUNA Saturday, the minister said that His Highness the Amir's representative delivered Kuwait's statement before the General Assembly, reiterating Kuwait's commitment to national, Arab, and Islamic principles, foremost among which is support for the just Palestinian cause and the call to enable the Palestinian people to exercise their legitimate rights in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions.
The statement also emphasized the priority of humanitarian issues for Kuwait and its call on the international community to renew its commitment to the process of reforming the United Nations and developing its working mechanisms to enhance its ability to confront multiple challenges, contribute to consolidating international peace and security, and achieve sustainable development for peoples, the minister added.
He pointed out that His Highness the Amir's representative also addressed key national issues of concern to Kuwait, including promoting sustainable development, consolidating regional stability, and supporting mediation and dialogue efforts.
Minister Al-Yahya stated that His Highness the Amir's representative participated in the emergency session of the Security Council "The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue," and delivered a speech on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council, whose current session is chaired by Kuwait.
He affirmed the Gulf's principled and unwavering position in supporting the Palestinian cause and rejecting any attempt to undermine the security of the Council's member states, as well as their shared unity and destiny.
On the bilateral level, Al-Yahya stated that His Highness the Amir's representative held meetings with the heads of state and government of 31 countries, during which he discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations. He also held meetings with senior UN officials, as well as 11 meetings with CEOs of global companies and financial institutions, which addressed opportunities for cooperation and investment in line with Kuwait's development vision. (end)
nma
In a statement to KUNA Saturday, the minister said that His Highness the Amir's representative delivered Kuwait's statement before the General Assembly, reiterating Kuwait's commitment to national, Arab, and Islamic principles, foremost among which is support for the just Palestinian cause and the call to enable the Palestinian people to exercise their legitimate rights in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions.
The statement also emphasized the priority of humanitarian issues for Kuwait and its call on the international community to renew its commitment to the process of reforming the United Nations and developing its working mechanisms to enhance its ability to confront multiple challenges, contribute to consolidating international peace and security, and achieve sustainable development for peoples, the minister added.
He pointed out that His Highness the Amir's representative also addressed key national issues of concern to Kuwait, including promoting sustainable development, consolidating regional stability, and supporting mediation and dialogue efforts.
Minister Al-Yahya stated that His Highness the Amir's representative participated in the emergency session of the Security Council "The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian issue," and delivered a speech on behalf of the Gulf Cooperation Council, whose current session is chaired by Kuwait.
He affirmed the Gulf's principled and unwavering position in supporting the Palestinian cause and rejecting any attempt to undermine the security of the Council's member states, as well as their shared unity and destiny.
On the bilateral level, Al-Yahya stated that His Highness the Amir's representative held meetings with the heads of state and government of 31 countries, during which he discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations. He also held meetings with senior UN officials, as well as 11 meetings with CEOs of global companies and financial institutions, which addressed opportunities for cooperation and investment in line with Kuwait's development vision. (end)
nma
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment