The Lighted By Eugénie Giasson Illuminates A Story Of Truth, Family, And Miracles

In a world where lies thrive in darkness, author Eugénie Giasson delivers a luminous new novel, The Lighted, a sweeping story that reminds us that truth will always find a way to shine.

The journey begins in 1998, in a modest ceramic studio in Cape Cod. An elderly artist, Abel Smith, spends his final years creating seven extraordinary lamps-hand-sculpted figures of expectant mothers, adorned with silk, pearls, and crystals. To Abel, these lamps are more than works of art; they are vessels of illumination, blessed by the elements of nature and destined to carry light into a world clouded by deception. But when his lamps are scattered beyond his control, their power begins to surface in unexpected places, changing lives in ways no one could predict.

One lamp finds its way to Angie, a young woman whose life is forever transformed when she brings it into her home. Soon after, her daughter Willow is born-a child both fragile and extraordinary, with the uncanny ability to see truth where others see only lies. As Willow grows, she learns that her gift is as dangerous as it is miraculous. Those touched by the lamps discover not only healing but revelations that test the very fabric of family, faith, and trust.

Giasson's prose carries readers through generations of love and loss, weaving together stories of fathers and daughters, husbands and wives, strangers and friends-all bound by the silent glow of these enchanted lamps. At its heart, The Lighted is a tale of resilience and destiny, of light battling darkness, and of miracles that emerge when the truth can no longer be hidden.

Early readers describe the novel as both“mesmerizing and deeply human,” a rare combination of magical realism and emotional depth. With every page, Giasson asks a question that resonates far beyond fiction: What happens when the light reveals what we are most afraid to see?

The Lighted is not just a story-it is an experience. It will make you believe in the power of truth, the strength of family, and the miracles that come when light pierces even the darkest corners.

About the Author

Eugénie Giasson is a passionate storyteller whose work bridges the gap between the ordinary and the extraordinary. With The Lighted, she invites readers into a world where family bonds meet divine mystery, and where hope is found in the most unexpected places.

Availability The Lighted is available now in hardback, paperback and eBook formats through Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and other major online retailers worldwide.