Bengaluru Footpaths Compared To Paris, Amsterdam, Istanbul Viral Post Sparks Outrage

Bengaluru: A viral social media post comparing Bengaluru's footpaths to those in Paris, Istanbul, and Amsterdam has ignited a heated debate online, drawing attention to the city's pedestrian infrastructure. The post, which quickly gained traction across multiple platforms, shows a stark contrast between the well-planned, wide, and clean footpaths in European cities and the narrow, uneven sidewalks in Bengaluru.

Citizens, urban planners, and authorities have weighed in, highlighting the challenges Bengaluru faces in developing walkable urban spaces while pointing to broader issues of maintenance, planning, and accountability in Indian cities.

Viral Post Highlights Stark Contrast

The post read: "An average footpath in Paris Istanbul Amsterdam #Bangalore"

While the first three cities showcase well-planned, wide, and clean pedestrian paths, the Bengaluru image shows a narrow, uneven footpath, highlighting the stark contrast in urban planning. The post quickly gained traction online, reigniting complaints about pedestrian infrastructure in the city.

- ར་བི། (@macroschema) September 25, 2025

Users React With Mixed Opinions

Users expressed mixed reactions to the viral post comparing Bengaluru's footpaths with those in Paris, Istanbul, and Amsterdam. While some criticized the city for poor pedestrian infrastructure, others argued that most Indian cities face similar issues and emphasized the need for better contractor training and stricter quality standards.

"Stop comparing Namma Bangaluru with world class cities"

"Most Indian cities are like this. But yea we'll glorify progress and superpower status."

"Rawanda Nigeria Ghana So called 3rd world countries have better infrastructure than us."

"Need to be show this to contractors and labour who are doing the job and they are not on internet! They need to be having trainings, then only quality will increase. Govt officials who review quality should set the standard and while giving contract they need to set expectations."

- Rakesh Balakrishnan (@777kraine) September 27, 2025

"Unfortunate that the image of Bengaluru's footpath is from highly maintained CBD area not from Sarjapura & Varthur where footpath not even existed is just normal as people, authorities and GOK have been busy in getting bare pothole free streets."

- KYC (Know Your Consciousness) (@trilochan2010) September 25, 2025

Urban Infrastructure Concerns Resurface

The viral post has once again brought Bengaluru's pedestrian infrastructure into the spotlight. While the city has made progress in road maintenance and traffic management, footpaths and pedestrian-friendly urban planning remain significant challenges. Experts say that beyond cosmetic improvements, consistent standards, contractor accountability, and citizen awareness are essential to improve walking conditions for residents.

Call For Action And Awareness

The debate has also sparked discussions on the role of local authorities, planning departments, and the need for public awareness campaigns. Citizens stress the importance of not just building footpaths but maintaining them regularly to ensure safety, accessibility, and a better quality of life for everyone.