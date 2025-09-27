Navratri Celebrations In Pakistan? Viral Video Offers Sneak Peek Into Garba-Dandiya Night
A similar scene in Karachi - a city with a predominantly Muslim population -- is shown in another video shared by Dheeraj.
Also Read | Navratri 2025 Day 6: Grey colour of devotion and Maa Katyayani's fierce energyWhat did social media say?
Several social media users expressed skepticism about whether Hindus celebrate Navratr in Pakistan. In the comments, an individual asked,“Are there vegetarians and Jains in Pakistan?” Devria replied,“Yes.” Another wrote,“Celebration at its peak,” while a third remarked,“It's good to see others practising their traditions in Pakistan. I love to see the diversity of our nation.”
Read | Navratri 2025: 8 most auspicious Indian temples to visit for prayers, rituals and celebration
A fourth commented,“Happy Navratri from India.” Many reacted to the videos with heart emojis.What is Shardiya Navratri and why is it celebrated?
Shardiya Navratri is one of the most important Hindu festivals, observed over nine nights to honour Goddess Durga and her nine divine forms. This year, the festival began on September 22 and will end on October 2, culminating with Vijayadashami, which celebrates the victory of good over evil.
Read | Navratri 2025 Day 6: Goddess worshipped, significance, colour, puja timings & other details
What colour should you wear today for Navratri?
The auspicious colour for Day 6 is grey, symbolising balance, calm, and grounded energy. Wearing this shade while worshipping Maa Katyayani is considered especially favourable.What are the nine colours of Navratri?
Each day of Navratri is associated with a specific colour:
Day 1 – White
Day 2 – Red
Day 3 – Royal Blue
Day 4 – Yellow
Day 5 – Green
Day 6 – Grey
Day 7 – Orange
Day 8 – Peacock Green
Day 9 – Pink
