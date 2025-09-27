Occupiers Hold“Field Trials” For Deserters With Fighting To The Death And Pits Without Food - ATESH

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, ATESH reported this on Telegram .

“ATESH agents from the headquarters of the 104th Airborne Assault Division, which is fighting in southern Ukraine, report that the command has created mobile groups to detain those who try to leave their positions ,” the report says.

These groups operate throughout the temporarily occupied Crimea and even take detainees from the military police.

Captured Russian soldiers face brutal“field courts”: they are forced to fight to the death, tied to cars and driven in front of the ranks, or thrown into pits without water or food.

Most cases are recorded in the 328th Airborne Assault Regiment in the Kherson direction.

"This is how the invaders are trying to stop the mass escape from the front line through torture and humiliation. But every soldier has a choice - to become a victim of this system or to save their life," ATESH emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, in the Zaporizhzhia region, the 247th Airborne Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces is suffering from mass desertion .