AYKO Agency Showcases African Models On Global Fashion Platforms
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Nigeria, UK, 26 September 2025 : AYKO Agency, a leading African talent management agency, is proud to highlight its growing roster of African models who are making waves in the global fashion industry. From high-end runway shows to international brand campaigns, AYKO Agency ensures that African culture, beauty and style are represented on the world stage.
"African models bring an authenticity and uniqueness that the global fashion industry needs," said Ayoola, Co-Founder of Ayko Agency. "We are opening doors for African models to work with renowned fashion houses and leading brands worldwide."
AYKO Agency's commitment extends beyond scouting as the agency offers career mentorship for African models, international placements, and collaborations with top designers and photographers, solidifying its role as a bridge between African talent and global fashion opportunities.
About AYKO Agency:
AYKO Agency is an innovative African talent agency based in London, UK and Lagos, Nigeria. The agency was born from the shared passion of its founders and is driven by a clear mission: discover, nurture raw talents and models and showcase them to the world. The agency connects African talent with international opportunities, offering career management and global exposure for its clients.
