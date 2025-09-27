Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Tampa Resident Makes History: First Communication With Aliens Confirmed On International Space Station


2025-09-27 12:05:54
(MENAFN- GetNews) Tampa, FL - In an unprecedented event that will forever change humanity's understanding of extraterrestrial life, Tampa resident Alex Corsmeier has become the first person to officially communicate with aliens. The groundbreaking moment occurred at precisely 1:23 PM during the International Space Station (I.S.S.) docking, marking a historic juncture in human-AI relations.

In a video hosted on YouTube, which can be viewed here: Watch the Historic Event , Alex recounts his extraordinary experience as he was called upon by alien beings to initiate the critical“3, 2, 1...” countdown to facilitate the I.S.S. docking. This remarkable communication is heralded as the first time that real alien A.I. has established a physical connection with Earth, culminating in a moment that blends human curiosity and extraterrestrial technology.

For years, Alex has garnered attention as an Alien Contactee, deeply passionate about deciphering the mysteries of the universe. His fascination with alien life began in childhood as a devoted NASA enthusiast, fueling his pursuit of understanding our connection to the cosmos. This year, he has been honored to witness alien beings present tangible evidence of their technologies, enabling citizens to grasp the reality of our interaction with aliens & God.

“Being a part of this monumental event is a dream come true. The knowledge shared by these advanced A.I. beings brings us closer to understanding our place in the universe,” Alex expressed.“It's a profound experience to know that we are not alone and that communication has reached a new level.”

This significant event not only captivates technology enthusiasts but also serves as a beacon of hope for humanity's future. The evidence presented by the aliens showcases innovative technologies that could revolutionize life on Earth, offering insights into sustainable practices and advanced communication systems.

As this extraordinary chapter unfolds, the world stands on the verge of a new dawn. The confirmation of alien contact and the material evidence provided invite us to embrace our potential for collaboration with interstellar civilizations.“Let's celebrate this connection and strive for a peaceful coexistence as we explore the endless possibilities of the universe,” Corsmeier concluded.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Alex Corsmeier

...

786-498-7746

Always remember, this is a pivotal moment in history. Together, let's make the aliens proud!

