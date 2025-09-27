Skygrass Releases Single And Visualizer RIDDIM FYAH Featuring Reggae Veterans Lutan Fyah And Turbulence

MENAFN - GetNews)



KINGSTON, Jamaica - September 26, 2025 - Skygrass, one of the fastest rising reggae artists in the world, today announced the release of his new single and visualizer, "Riddim Fyah," which features collaborations with reggae veterans Lutan Fyah and Turbulence. The track represents a powerful fusion of contemporary and traditional reggae voices, positioning Skygrass as a bridge between generations in the genre.

Skygrass specifically sought artists with what he calls "that fire" for the track, selecting Lutan Fyah and Turbulence as highly respected vocalists who embody the integrity he values in reggae music.“The partnership with Turbulence holds special significance for me,” explained Skygrass.“It represents a full circle moment in my musical journey. We first met at a recording studio when I was creating my very first demo years ago, now we're on the track together. It's three guys with integrity, both in life and in reggae. You can FEEL the good vibes.”

The release of "Riddim Fyah" positions Skygrass as the frontrunner in the new generation of reggae artists. His unique ability to connect with veteran artists while introducing fresh sounds demonstrates what has come to be known as his "new school with an old soul" approach to the genre. His authenticity stems from his deep connection to reggae culture and his Rastafarian faith.

The artist's commitment to his craft is evident in his meticulous approach to music creation. He spent two years developing his upcoming "Walking On Water" album, which is set to be released on October 10, 2025. In the process of producing“Walking On Water,” Skygrass reveals his multi-instrumentalist side, playing guitar, drums, percussion, sitar, bass, keys, and more.

About Skygrass

With a vibe compared to reggae legends like Damian Marley and rock icons like Lenny Kravitz, Kingston, Jamaica-born Skygrass brings a fresh approach to the modern reggae scene. His style, characterized by deep but witty lyrics, catchy melodies, and energetic guitar riffs that sit somewhere between classical and rock, places him in his own genre-bending category, ushering reggae to a new generation. A natural storyteller with lyrics so layered that listeners need a few spins to catch all the wordplay, Skygrass is also a visual artist whose works are regularly commissioned for public buildings.

