Cabo FTL Systems LC today announced the release of its advanced stock screening software, DDAmanda, a platform designed to help users identify breakout stocks using proprietary scanning technology. The software integrates artificial intelligence (AI) features with screening tools, providing a structured approach for traders and investors to evaluate market opportunities.







Unlike traditional screeners, DDAmanda incorporates a proprietary scanning framework that has been developed to capture patterns other platforms often miss. This technology is engineered to streamline the identification process, offering users an alternative way to monitor potential breakout stock activity. Cabo FTL Systems LC has positioned DDAmanda to address gaps in existing screening solutions by combining speed, automation, and data-driven analysis.

“DDAmanda represents a new direction in stock screening software,” said Hans Brost, CEO of Cabo FTL Systems LC.“Our team has focused on designing a tool that brings unique scanning technology to the market. We are pleased to introduce this solution to traders and investors seeking more advanced ways to approach stock evaluation.”

The platform has already drawn attention among early users for its ease of use and capacity to highlight market trends in real time. Cabo FTL Systems LC developed DDAmanda in response to growing demand for solutions that can handle increasing data complexity while maintaining simplicity for everyday users.

In addition to its AI-driven features, DDAmanda integrates community feedback to refine functionality. Testimonials from users have highlighted the software's ability to deliver insights that complement their existing trading strategies. The company emphasizes that DDAmanda is not a tool for financial advice but rather a technical solution that provides stock screening options powered by proprietary methods.

Cabo FTL Systems LC continues to focus on product development within the field of computing and financial technology. The introduction of DDAmanda aligns with the company's goal of delivering software tools that utilize advanced computing to solve industry-specific challenges.

For more information about DDAmanda, visit .

About Cabo FTL Systems LC

Cabo FTL Systems LC is a technology company based in Albuquerque, New Mexico. Specializing in computing solutions, the company develops innovative software tools designed to support data analysis and workflow efficiency. Its latest product, DDAmanda, is a stock screening software platform that integrates AI technology to identify breakout stock activity.





