Fonterra And Biolumic Partner To Bring Light-Activated Seed Traits To New Zealand Dairy Systems

PALMERSTON NORTH, NZ - BioLumic, a pioneer in seed trait innovation, has entered a multi-year partnership with global dairy co-op Fonterra to develop a new category of seed traits for pasture-based dairy systems - traits that program the plant's genetic expression rather than alter its genetics. The partnership will deliver light-activated traits designed to improve the productivity and resilience of ryegrass, starting in New Zealand.

“This partnership signals a new era for forage innovation to supercharge pasture-based dairy systems,” said Jeremy Hill, Chief Science and Technology Officer at Fonterra.“Together, BioLumic and Fonterra are aiming to set a new standard for forage performance-unlocking greater productivity with technology that's readily scalable.”

Supported by Fonterra's Ki Tua Fund, the collaboration combines BioLumic's proprietary xTraitsTM technology with Fonterra's deep farmer network and field validation expertise. Together, the two companies will accelerate the availability of practical, scalable solutions that address core productivity challenges in pasture.

Tackling the Productivity Gap in Forage Innovation

Pasture-based dairy systems are under increasing pressure to lift productivity while navigating rising costs, climate volatility, and regulatory constraints. Yet trait innovation in forage grass has failed to keep pace-constrained by the long timelines, high costs, and regulatory hurdles of breeding and biotech approaches. Meanwhile, greater reliance on supplementary feed increases input costs and complexity.

“The xTraits Platform uses precise light signals to program beneficial traits into seeds – without altering their DNA. It's a faster, natural alternative that works with the varieties farmers already trust,” said Dr. Jason Wargent, Founder and Chief Science Officer at BioLumic.“We're committed to practical, farmer-focused solutions that unlock more from every hectare.”

The initial focus is on productivity xTraits for ryegrass-targeted to enhance dry matter yield and metabolizable energy to improve forage performance, feed efficiency, and milk solids production. These traits can also be stacked with lipid-enhancing traits, which may help reduce methane emissions from enteric fermentation in cows, supporting more climate-smart dairy outcomes without impacting on-farm practices.

Trait development is already underway in BioLumic's controlled environment trials, where early results have been promising. Field trials in partnership with Fonterra will begin in 2026, with a commercial product launch targeted for 2028. BioLumic is partnering with leading seed companies to activate traits in proven ryegrass varieties, requiring no change to existing seed or farming systems.

The partnership builds on BioLumic's success activating xTraitsTM across multiple crops, including corn, soybean and rice programs, where the company is working with seed partners to unlock productivity and sustainability gains.

About BioLumic

Founded in 2013, BioLumic is a U.S.- and New Zealand-based agricultural biotechnology company using light signaling as a programming language for plants. Its patented xTraitsTM technology unlocks non-GMO genetic expression traits to enhance yield, composition, and crop resilience through a one-time, light-based seed application. BioLumic traits are scalable, fast to develop, and easily integrated into existing seed systems. Learn more at or contact [email protected] .