Investornewsbreaks Copper's Moment: Nicola Mining Inc. (TSX.V: NIM) (OTCQB: HUSIF) Taps Rising Demand With BC Projects And Custom Mill

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Nicola Mining (TSX.V: NIM) (OTCQB: HUSIF) , a junior exploration and custom milling company, is poised for opportunity as copper emerges as the“gold standard” for strategic investments. A recent article discussing this reads,“With its growing project portfolio in British Columbia and a renewed focus on copper alongside precious metals, Nicola Mining brings both mission and method to a sector defined by urgency and opportunity... Copper's rise from industrial workhorse to investment favorite is driven by its critical role in the global clean-energy and infrastructure transition. According to the International Energy Agency, global power grid investment is expected to exceed $400 billion in 2025, building on a record $390 billion spent in 2024... The combination of copper's ascendancy as a strategic asset, clear demand pressures and evolving supply dynamics means that juniors with promising copper acreage and scalable infrastructure stand to benefit significantly. Nicola already brings a custom mill into play, plus staking in high-potential terrain.”

To view the full article, visit

About Nicola Mining Inc.

Nicola Mining is a junior mining company that maintains a 100%-owned mill and tailings facility located near Merritt, British Columbia. It has signed Mining and Milling Profit Share Agreements with high-grade gold projects. Nicola's fully permitted mill can process both gold and silver mill feed via gravity and flotation processes. Nicola's gold and silver mill is the only permitted third-party processing facility in all of British Columbia.

The company owns 100% of the New Craigmont Copper Project , a high-grade copper property adjacent to Canada's largest copper mine. The company also owns 100% of the nearby Treasure Mountain Silver Project .

For further information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to HUSIF are available in the company's newsroom at / HUSIF

About InvestorWire

InvestorWire (“IW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on advanced wire-grade press release syndication for private and public companies and the investment community. It is one of 70+ brands within the Dynamic Brand Portfolio @ IBN that delivers : (1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via InvestorWire to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ; (2) article and editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ; (3) enhanced press release enhancement to ensure maximum impact ; (4) social media distribution via IBN to millions of social media followers ; and (5) a full array of tailored corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, IW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, IW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. IW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

For more information, please visit

Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the InvestorWire website applicable to all content provided by IW, wherever published or re-published: /Disclaimer

InvestorWire

Austin, Texas



512.354.7000 Office

[email protected]

InvestorWire is powered by IBN