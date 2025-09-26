A Milestone Of Hope

MENAFN - 3BL) Originally published on Aflac Newsroom

What comes to mind when you think of a bell? Perhaps it elicits memories of school days spent waiting for one to ring, or maybe you're reminded of the Liberty Bell that symbolizes independence.

Bells have long represented important transitions and, in many cases, freedom. For cancer patients, it's no different - the bell is a beacon of hope that echoes a sound of victory. For patients at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, it also marks the start of a new chapter to be filled with more time to simply be a kid. In its simplicity, the ringing of the bell transforms the end of cancer treatment into more than a medical milestone - it becomes a celebration of life, courage and the extraordinary strength of a child.

Take 4-year-old Austin, for example. He has a condition called adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare genetic condition affecting the nervous system and adrenal glands, which doctors have been monitoring since he was an infant. After learning to navigate the challenges of this disease, Austin and his family came to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center of Children's Healthcare of Atlanta for answers that would explain Austin's repeat illnesses and infections. That's when they discovered that Austin - who was just 2 years old at the time - also has B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. After two years, Austin rang the end-of-treatment bell in May together with friends, family and the Cherokee County Fire Department, who have been by his side this entire journey.

Another special moment was with Noelle, who also recently completed her treatment journey. After fainting during what seemed to be a normal breakfast with her family, Noelle was rushed to her pediatrician for lab work. The next morning, her family received a call that changed everything - she was being sent to the emergency room because her bloodwork showed signs of leukemia. Noelle was admitted to the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center after being diagnosed with B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia. After more than two years of active treatment consisting of countless medications and procedures, Noelle proudly rang the bell at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, marking her new beginning.

Since 1995, Aflac agents, employees and The Aflac Foundation, Inc. have given more than $191 million to The Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, a national leader among childhood cancer, hematology and blood and marrow transplant programs. Behind these donations is a team of people cheering on each patient, which is why Aflac recently added an alert to their intranet that pops up every time a child rings the bell at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Now, every time a child completes their treatment and participates in the coveted tradition of ringing the bell, thousands of Aflac employees will get a notification, allowing them to take part in the celebration virtually. And even though they won't know patients' names or circumstances, the hope is that each time they're notified that the bell has been rung, the Aflac family will be reminded that their support - big or small - is making a difference in the lives of children with cancer.

Learn more about how Aflac is building a bridge to brighter futures for children like Austin and Noelle by visiting Aflac/BridgeToBrighter .

Since 1995, Aflac agents, employees and The Aflac Foundation, Inc. have given more than $191 million to The Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, a national leader among childhood cancer, hematology and blood and marrow transplant programs. Behind these donations is a team of people cheering on each patient, which is why Aflac recently added an alert to their intranet that pops up every time a child rings the bell at the Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center. Now, every time a child completes their treatment and participates in the coveted tradition of ringing the bell, thousands of Aflac employees will get a notification, allowing them to take part in the celebration virtually. And even though they won't know patients' names or circumstances, the hope is that each time they're notified that the bell has been rung, the Aflac family will be reminded that their support - big or small - is making a difference in the lives of children with cancer.

Learn more about how Aflac is building a bridge to brighter futures for children like Austin and Noelle by visiting Aflac/BridgeToBrighter .

Aflac includes Aflac and/or Aflac New York and/or Continental American Insurance Company and /or Continental American Life Insurance Company.

WWHQ | 1932 Wynnton Road | Columbus, GA 31999

Z2500920 Exp. 9/26



