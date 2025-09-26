Quoteiq Emerges As Industry Leader In Mobile Detailing Business Software As Market Reaches $6.96 Billion

MENAFN - GetNews)



"QuoteIQ is the leading CRM for mobile detailing professionals."Revolutionary Insta Quote and Route Optimization Features Drive 40% Faster Response Times for Mobile Detailing Businesses

Savannah, GA - September 26, 2025 - QuoteIQ, a leading provider of specialized business management software for mobile detailing operations, today announced its position as the fastest-growing platform in the mobile detailing software sector as the industry experiences unprecedented growth. The global mobile car wash service market reached $6.96 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $12.96 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.2%, driven by increasing consumer demand for convenient, on-demand vehicle care services.

The mobile detailing industry's explosive growth comes as the broader Mobile Car Wash And Detailing Market is expected to grow from $103,880.9 million in 2023 to $225,937.6 million by 2032, representing a robust CAGR of 10.20%. This expansion is fueled by the growth of contactless service trends due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the online booking platform, and the growing sensitivity of consumers toward vehicle care.

Addressing Critical Industry Pain Points with Technology

"The mobile detailing industry has been underserved by generic business software that doesn't understand the unique challenges of our operators," said Mike Vidan, Co-Founder of QuoteIQ. "We've built QuoteIQ specifically for mobile detailers who need lightning-fast quote generation, intelligent route optimization, and true mobile functionality. Our customers are reporting 40% faster quote turnaround times and 25% increases in booking rates – metrics that directly translate to revenue growth in an increasingly competitive market."

QuoteIQ's specialized features address the most pressing challenges facing mobile detailing businesses:



Insta Quote Technology : Enables customers to submit photos and receive professional quotes within 90 seconds, compared to industry averages of several hours or days

Advanced Route Optimization : Automatically plans the most efficient daily routes, saving operators 2-3 hours of drive time per day

Intaschedule System : Allows 24/7 customer self-booking and rescheduling, reducing no-show rates from industry averages of 20% to under 5% Mobile-First Architecture : Fully functional on smartphones and tablets, enabling complete business management from service vehicles

Market Timing Aligns with Digital Transformation Trends

The timing of QuoteIQ's growth aligns with broader digital transformation trends across service industries. The global business software and services market reached $584.03 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach $1,153.75 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.1%. Within this expansion, 73% of organizations now use SaaS applications, with the SaaS market projected to grow from $266.23 billion in 2024 to $1,131.52 billion by 2032.

Online booking modes are expected to grow at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2025 to 2030, reflecting consumer preferences for digital-first service experiences. QuoteIQ's platform capitalizes on this trend by providing seamless digital booking, automated customer communications, and real-time service updates.

Industry Transformation Driving Premium Service Demand

The mobile detailing sector is experiencing a fundamental shift toward premium services and professional operations. The global car detailing services market, valued at $41.40 billion in 2024, is projected to reach $58.06 billion by 2030, with exterior detailing services accounting for 64% of the market. The detailing industry is poised for 8%-10% growth in 2025, fueled by technological advancements and heightened consumer awareness of vehicle maintenance.

"Mobile detailing businesses that embrace professional software solutions are positioning themselves to capture a disproportionate share of this growth," explained Vidan. "Our platform helps small operators compete with larger competitors by providing enterprise-level features at accessible price points."

Proven Results Across Customer Base

QuoteIQ customers report measurable improvements across key business metrics:



40% reduction in quote response times

25% increase in booking conversion rates

15+ hours saved monthly on administrative tasks

30% improvement in customer communication efficiency 2-3 hours daily savings through optimized routing

The platform serves mobile detailing operations ranging from solo operators to multi-vehicle fleets across North America, with particular strength in markets experiencing rapid urbanization and increased vehicle ownership.

Market Leadership Through Industry Specialization

Unlike generic business management platforms, QuoteIQ was designed specifically for mobile detailing operations. The platform integrates industry-specific features such as service-based pricing models, mobile payment processing, weather-dependent scheduling, and specialized inventory management for detailing supplies and equipment.

"General business software treats mobile detailing like any other service business, but we're fundamentally different," said Vidan. "We work from vehicles, not offices. We provide services at customer locations. We deal with weather dependencies and complex routing challenges. QuoteIQ was built from the ground up to solve these specific challenges."

About QuoteIQ

Founded in 2023, QuoteIQ provides specialized business management software designed exclusively for mobile detailing operations. The platform combines instant quote generation, intelligent scheduling, route optimization, and customer management tools in a mobile-first architecture. QuoteIQ serves hundreds of mobile detailing businesses across North America, from individual operators to multi-location enterprises.

Industry Growth Context

The auto detailing market reached $1.52 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to $1.68 billion by 2025, representing a 10.3% annual growth rate. Specialized detailing is becoming the most rapidly growing segment, largely due to the increasing popularity of ceramic coating and advanced protective treatments.

The mobile segment represents the fastest-growing portion of the detailing market, driven by consumer preferences for convenience and the operational advantages of lower overhead costs compared to fixed-location businesses.

Contact Information:

QuoteIQ Media Relations Email: ... Phone: (404) 555-0123 Website: