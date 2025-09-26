U.S. History And Alien Secrets M.D. Selig's Newly Released Novel Is A Psychological Thriller Exploring Deep-State Conspiracy

MENAFN - GetNews)Renowned director, producer, and screenwriter M.D. Selig has now released his new novel, HUSH: A Psychological Thriller of Alien Manipulation and Deep State Deceit. The highly anticipated novel is an action-packed psychological thriller that introduces readers to a literary universe charged with power struggles, government secrets, and covert agendas. With each page dripping with suspense and mystery, readers embark on a psychologically intense journey where survival hinges on going against all odds and uncovering hidden truths.







HUSH is a bold and unflinching story that unfolds at the intersection of deep-state power and extraterrestrial influence. Traveling back in time to the 1940s with historical authenticity, the story follows Physicist Vyla Kells, who finds herself entangled in a web of hidden operations and high-profile cover-ups spanning decades. With a cast of intriguing characters, Vyla's search for the truth takes the readers into the dark realms of the covert world, beckoning them to question who truly holds power outside the bounds of public knowledge. Each revelation only takes the readers deeper into the actual truth, peeling back the layers until the system starts to fracture under the weight of the secrets. While this debut novel delves deeply into the hidden corridors of power, its raw and unfiltered portrayal of survival while fighting for truth leaves an impact that can be felt even after the final page is turned.

M.D. Selig is passionate about placing historical characters back into actual covert missions the public never knew about. Creating gripping stories based on actual untold history resonates with readers worldwide. He is a highly sought-after director and seasoned screenwriter who has created renowned television shows for prominent platforms, including Netflix, Showtime, and Amazon Prime. As a former Marine jet-attack pilot and a decorated combat veteran, his vivid storytelling becomes larger than life because it is based on real-life experience. After the on-screen success of his stories, he is traversing into the world of fiction with his thrilling debut novel.

With a knack for intrigue, intensity, and human conflict, M.D. Selig's stories continue to captivate audiences, regardless of the medium. His debut novel comes as a natural next step after his many produced screenplays, as he focuses his storytelling chops on the literary realm. Be it film or fiction, his commitment to unapologetic and cinematic storytelling remains the same. M.D. Selig is available for interviews.

HUSH: A Psychological Thriller of Alien Manipulation and Deep State Deceit is now available on Amazon.

