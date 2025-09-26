Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Over 1,000 More Hectares Cleared Of Russian Mines In Kherson Region

2025-09-26 07:07:38
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .

“More than a thousand hectares of Kherson's right bank have been cleared of Russian explosives,” the statement reads.

It is noted that throughout the week, sappers inspected fields, bodies of water, infrastructure sites, and forest belts. In the process, they discovered 1,481 explosive devices.

Read also: Ministry of Defense receives quadcopters from DRC to enhance mine clearance quality control

To date, 71.1% of the right-bank territory of Kherson region has been demined.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is implementing an innovative approach to demining that reduces the time required to clear explosive hazards by half.

Illustrative photo

