Over 1,000 More Hectares Cleared Of Russian Mines In Kherson Region

“More than a thousand hectares of Kherson's right bank have been cleared of Russian explosives,” the statement reads.

It is noted that throughout the week, sappers inspected fields, bodies of water, infrastructure sites, and forest belts. In the process, they discovered 1,481 explosive devices.

To date, 71.1% of the right-bank territory of Kherson region has been demined.

As previously reported by Ukrinform, the Ministry of Internal Affairs is implementing an innovative approach to demining that reduces the time required to clear explosive hazards by half.

