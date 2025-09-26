Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait Amir's Rep Receives Trinidad And Tobago PM On UNGA Session's Sidelines

2025-09-26 07:04:00
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) NEW YORK, Sept 26 (KUNA) -- Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, met on Friday with Kamla Persad-Bissessar, the Prime Minister of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, on the sidelines of the high-level 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
His Highness the Crown Prince relayed the greetings of His Highness the Amir to Her Excellency, the Prime Minister, Kamla.
During the meeting, they reviewed relations between the two countries, and ways to bolster them on all levels.
The meeting was attended by Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya, Director General of the Kuwait Direct Investment Promotion Authority (KDIPA) Sheikh Dr Meshal Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, Undersecretary for Foreign Affairs at the Amiri Diwan Mazen Al-Issa, Assistant Foreign Minister Bader Al-Tunaib, and Kuwait's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Tareq Al-Bannai. (end)
