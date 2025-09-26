Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Zelensky: NATO Afraid Of Possible Russian Response

Zelensky: NATO Afraid Of Possible Russian Response


2025-09-26 03:08:36
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said in an interview with Axios, the full version of which was released on Friday, that most of the NATO members are "afraid" to respond to Russia's provocations, due to a possible retaliation from the latter, Azernews reports.

"Russia is crazy," Zelensky commented. Talking about the recent alleged Russian airspace violations across Europe, he insisted that the answer to these actions has been "very weak," adding that this is only enabling Moscow to continue with such behavior.

The Ukrainian president underlined that in these situations, Russian aircraft should be shot down.

"If the jets are in your space, you have to block [them]," Zelensky stressed.

MENAFN26092025000195011045ID1110116832

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search