Shelling Of Kherson: Number Of Wounded Climbs To Six, One Dead
“A 34-year-old Kherson resident sought medical care,” the report said.
As noted, at around 10:00 a.m., the man suffered a post-concussion syndrome and blast injury as a result of enemy shelling of the Central district.
The victim was provided with the necessary medical assistance. He will continue to receive outpatient treatment.
As reported by Ukrinform, the number of wounded due to artillery shelling at around 10 a.m. in the Central district of Kherson has climbed to five.
Also, in the center of Kherson, a minibus was hit by enemy artillery fire at around 8:30 a.m., resulting in three casualties.
The authorities are urging residents not to go outside unless necessary.
As a result of the morning air strike on Kherson, 70 private houses and one apartment building were damaged
Illustrative photo: Ministry of Health
