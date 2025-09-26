Bloquv And Humane Society Of Greater Miami Partner For Sun Safety And Pet Adoption Campaign In October

This October, 5% of BloqUV sales including BarkUV support the Humane Society of Greater Miami.

This October, BloqUV donates 5% of sales to the Humane Society of Greater Miami, uniting sun safety with pet adoption awareness.

- Corina Biton, Founder/President of BloqUV.

NORTH MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- From sun protection for kids and families to BarkUV dog apparel, this October campaign combines lifelong sun safety with adoption awareness with 5% of online sales to support homeless pets

BloqUV, a leader in sun-protective apparel, has partnered with the Humane Society of Greater Miami for National Adopt-a-Dog Month this October. The campaign, titled“Protect What You Love,” highlights BloqUV's Bark UV sun-protective dog apparel line while supporting animal adoption and promoting sun safety. As part of the initiative, 5% of all BloqUV website sales in October will be donated to the Humane Society, helping to care for and place homeless animals into loving homes across Miami-Dade County.

“Our mission at BloqUV is to help families enjoy the outdoors safely and now with our BarkUV line, you can protect your four-legged friends from harmful UV rays," said Corina Biton, Founder/President of BloqUV.“We are thrilled about this partnership with the Humane Society of Greater Miami helping raise awareness about sun safety while promoting pet adoption together, we can help dogs find their forever homes.”

Shoppers can support the campaign by visiting BloqUV throughout October and adopt a dog in Miami at the Humane Society of Greater Miami and nationally by learning more at .

"At the Humane Society of Greater Miami, we rely on the generosity of community partners to continue our lifesaving mission," said Jossie Aguirre, Executive Director of the Humane Society of Greater Miami. "Through BloqUV's commitment to donate 5% of sales, supporters can make a difference for homeless pets simply by shopping. Together, we are giving animals in need a brighter tomorrow and encouraging families to enjoy the outdoors safely with their pets."

Educational content on pet sun safety, family outdoor safety, and adoption awareness will also be shared via @bloquv and @humanesocietymiami on social media.

About BloqUV

BloqUV is a Miami-based sun-protective apparel brand offering UPF 50+ clothing for men, women, kids, and pets. Endorsed by The Skin Cancer Foundation, BloqUV fabrics provide long-lasting sun protection for all ages and dogs even after repeated laundering. BloqUV's proprietary fabrics let you enjoy the outdoors safely without constant reapplication of sunscreen. Learn more at .

About the Humane Society of Greater Miami

The Humane Society of Greater Miami is a non-profit animal welfare organization dedicated to placing every dog and cat in a loving home, providing humane education, and promoting responsible pet ownership. For almost 90 years, it has served as a safe haven for homeless pets in Miami-Dade County. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Heather Zaitz, BloqUV

E: hzaitz@bloquv P: 305-627-3015

Heather Zaitz

BloqUV

+1 305-627-3015

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.