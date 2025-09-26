Zubeen Garg Death: Assam CID Issues Notice To Several Individuals, Told To Appear In 10 Days

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Sep 26 (IANS) Assam Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) on Friday issued notice to individuals who were either present during or had knowledge of the circumstances surrounding the death of celebrated singer and cultural icon Zubeen Garg in Singapore.

They have been asked to appear within 10 days to record their statements, a senior official said.

The inquiry is being conducted by a 10-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by Special DGP M.P. Gupta.

“The investigation into Zubeen Garg's death is underway. Notices have been served to all persons connected with the sequence of events leading up to his demise. They are required to depose before investigators within 10 days,” a senior official said.

Meanwhile, the SIT personnel continued searches at the residence of Shyamkanu Mahanta, the organiser of the North East India Festival, marking the second consecutive day of raids.

Earlier, the residences of Garg's manager Siddhartha Sharma and musician Shekhar Jyoti Goswami - both of whom accompanied the singer during the yacht trip in Singapore on September 19 when he drowned - were also searched.

The CID has widened its probe to include members of the Assamese diaspora in Singapore who were present on the yacht.

Statements of artistes and individuals from the state's cultural fraternity were also recorded at the CID office in Guwahati on Friday.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier assured that if the SIT's probe fails to satisfy public expectations, the state government would recommend a transfer of the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Meanwhile, the Assam Police also issued an advisory dismissing rumours circulating on social media about an impending Internet shutdown in the state.

“A fake message claiming that internet services across Assam will be disconnected is being spread by mischief-mongers. Citizens are urged not to believe or forward such misinformation. Action will be taken against those propagating unverified claims,” the police said.

The sudden demise of the 52-year-old singer, who was among the most loved cultural icons of Assam, has sparked widespread shock and grief across the region, with demands for a thorough and transparent probe into the circumstances leading to his death.