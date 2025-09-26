Red Stakes Golf Partners With Michelob ULTRA At The Ryder Cup To Showcase The Future Of Golf Entertainment

Red Stakes Golf simulator at the Ryder Cup

Red Stakes Golf and Michelob ULTRA join forces at the Ryder Cup to deliver immersive simulators, contests, and premium fan experiences.

- Kevin Johnston, CEO, Red Stakes GolfFARMINGDALE, MI, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Red Stakes Golf , a leader in American-made golf simulator technology, has announced an official partnership with Michelob ULTRA at this year's Ryder Cup . Together, the brands will deliver a world-class fan experience that merges advanced golf simulation with premium refreshment.At the Ryder Cup, fans from around the world will step inside Red Stakes Golf's U.S.-engineered simulators to take on Ryder Cup-inspired challenges, while enjoying the light, refreshing taste of Michelob ULTRA.“The Ryder Cup is the ultimate stage for golf, and partnering with Michelob ULTRA allows us to connect performance, enjoyment, and community in one unforgettable fan experience,” said Kevin Johnston, CEO, Red Stakes Golf.Key highlights include:- American-Made Innovation – Red Stakes Golf simulators deliver unmatched accuracy and realism at a fraction of the cost of other solutions.- Immersive Fan Experience – Step into the game with Ryder Cup-inspired swing challenges.- Premium Brand Alignment – Both brands celebrate performance, enjoyment, and community.- Global Stage Presence – Showcasing to international fans, media, and influencers.- Interactive Engagement – Contests, giveaways, and live challenges to spark participation.- Lifestyle Connection – Blending Michelob ULTRA's refreshing brand with next-gen golf.This collaboration cements Red Stakes Golf's role as a rising force in golf entertainment while reinforcing Michelob ULTRA's commitment to being part of the sport's biggest cultural moments.About Red Stakes GolfRed Stakes Golf is redefining the golf simulator experience with U.S.-engineered and built technology that delivers professional-level accuracy, realism, and entertainment. From home installations to live event activations, Red Stakes Golf makes the game more accessible, engaging, and enjoyable for players everywhere.About Michelob ULTRAMichelob ULTRA is the superior light beer that celebrates balance, active living, and enjoyment. With only 95 calories and 2.6 carbs, Michelob ULTRA is brewed for those who believe it's only worth it if you enjoy it.Media Contact:Kevin JohnstonCEO...

