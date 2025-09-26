Hotel La Palma Capri: Building A Sustainable Island Life In Italy

Hotel La Palma Capri

Green Globe recently awarded Hotel La Palma Capri its inaugural certification in recognition of its commitment to sustainable operations.

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Hotel La Palma , Capri's first hotel built in 1822, has been reimagined into a refined and exclusive destination. The elegant Mediterranean retreat welcomes today's travellers to the fabled Italian island, offering warm, timeless hospitality for which Oetker Hotels is renowned. Green Globe recently awarded Hotel La Palma Capri its inaugural certification in recognition of its commitment to sustainable operations.Marine Conservation Project with OgyreHotel La Palma directly supports waste recovery programs through its partnership with Ogyre, a pioneering social enterprise dedicated to marine conservation. Founded on the belief that the health of our oceans is essential to the well-being of our planet, Ogyre collaborates with local fishermen to collect marine litter, actively reducing pollution and restoring the delicate marine ecosystem. This initiative not only aids in ocean preservation, but also supports communities whose livelihoods depend on them. Ogyre's innovative approach includes a blockchain-based system that tracks the collection, sorting and recycling processes to provide real-time updates to stakeholders and ensuring transparency in its operations. Guests are also encouraged to participate in the hotel's various eco-friendly initiatives during their stay that further support ocean preservation efforts.Supporting Regional Farms and Fishing IndustryIn line with the hotel's green procurement policy, the restaurant sources 40% of ingredients from the Campania Region. This significantly reduces the distance from farm to table, ensuring the freshest seasonal produce is served to guests and lowering the property's environmental footprint. Guests increasingly value local food for its superior quality and flavor, and also for the opportunity to support regional farmers and celebrate the unique culinary heritage of the area. Furthermore, Hotel La Palma is deeply committed to practices that safeguard the environment and uphold animal welfare. Only eggs from farms where hens are raised cage-free with the freedom to thrive in humane conditions are used. Similarly, seafood featured in dishes is locally sourced and harvested with the utmost respect for marine ecosystems and sustainable fishing practices.Each Cup of Coffee Helps Kids with DisabilitiesAt Hotel La Palma, social responsibility is more than a value - it's a commitment woven into the fabric of daily operations. One initiative the hotel is especially proud of is a collaboration with ANFFAS, a respected local organization with the aim to support children with disabilities and their families. Hotel La Palma has specially installed a coffee machine in the staff canteen where a percentage of the proceeds from every coffee purchased is donated directly to ANFFAS. In one simple yet impactful gesture, team members can contribute to a greater cause, turning a daily routine into an act of solidarity. This initiative aims to raise awareness and foster a culture of inclusion and compassion within the workplace as well as the wider community. The collaboration reflects the hotel's ongoing support for local organizations to create positive social change on the island of Capri. Where even small actions, when guided by purpose, can make a substantial difference in the lives of others.Improving Waste Management Facilities in CapriHotel La Palma has contributed to the design and construction of Capri's upgraded waste management facility. Authorized by the local municipality, this important project has involved the expansion and renovation of a key collection area, strategically located in the heart of the island and just steps away from its main commercial zones. The enhanced facility offers a more spacious, efficient and organized environment, significantly improving the accessibility and effectiveness of the recycling process for both residents and businesses. Crowning the project is a beautifully designed rooftop garden-a symbol of Hotel La Palma's aim to contribute toward the well-being of the Capri community while also delivering environmental and economic benefits. The green space not only enhances the visual appeal of the area but also reinforces a belief that even functional infrastructure can contribute to a greener, more livable island.Hotel La Palma Embraces Eco-Certified Cleaning with RaypathHotel La Palma has proudly partnered with Raypath, marking a significant step toward a more sustainable and environmentally conscious approach to hospitality. To create a more wholesome environment within the property, traditional chemical detergents have been replaced with cleaning solutions that leave zero chemical residue. The Raypath method cleans all washable surfaces using only water and advanced microfiber cloths infused with silver nanoparticles. This silver nanotechnology disrupts harmful microorganisms, preventing their reproduction, eliminating bacteria and reducing mold and fungi, ensuring a safe, hygienic environment for guests and staff alike.Giving Bag LaunchIn its collaboration with Giving Bag, Hotel La Palma incorporates sustainable and circular economy principles in an initiative designed to extend the life cycle of clothing and personal items. In the coming months, guests will be invited to donate items they no longer require such as clothing, books or accessories and placing them in designated Giving Bags in guestrooms, which will then be redistributed to local charities and individuals in need. Guests can be reassured knowing that any items they leave behind are given a second precious life on the small island.ContactJenny GorevanDirector Global Communications & PartnershipsOetker Hotels63 rue de la Boetie,75008 ParisEmail: jenny@oetkerhotelsPhone: +33 7 72 44 79 69oetkerhotelsStefania VinagroDirector Of MarketingHotel La Palma, CapriVia Vittorio Emanuele 39,80073 Capri, ItalyEmail: ...Phone: +39 34 01 99 80 42oetkerhotels

