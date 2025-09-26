Zimbabwe's Deputy Mining Minister To Speak At African Mining Week (AMW) As Country Emerges As Lithium Powerhouse

MENAFN - African Press Organization)Download logo

Zimbabwe's Deputy Minister of Mines and Mining Development Polite Kambamura has confirmed his participation as a speaker at the upcoming African Mining Week (AMW) 2025 conference, Africa's premier platform for mining investment and policy dialogue. With his participation, Deputy Minister Kambamura is well-positioned to highlight Zimbabwe's sector reforms, investment opportunities and downstream beneficiation drive.

Zimbabwe's mining sector is undergoing a period of growth and transformation, with mineral exports up 27% year-on-year in the first half of 2025 and full-year revenues projected at $6.2-$6.5 billion. The country is targeting over 7% sector growth this year, underpinned by strong gold and coal performance, alongside rapid expansion of its lithium industry. Backed by more than $1 billion in Chinese investment and new processing facilities at Bikita and Sandawana, Zimbabwe is positioning itself as Africa's leading lithium producer.

African Mining Week serves as a premier platform for exploring the full spectrum of mining opportunities across Africa. The event is held alongside the African Energy Week: Invest in African Energies 2025 conference from October 1-3 in Cape Town. Sponsors, exhibitors and delegates can learn more by contacting .

Key mining projects in the country include integrated resource group Tharisa's Karo Platinum Mine, set for 2025 commissioning, and platinum group metals (PGMs) miner Zimplats' new Mupani mine, targeting 2.2 million tons of production annually. With rising investor confidence and sustained capital inflows, Zimbabwe is strengthening its role as one of Africa's fastest-growing mining markets. Recent policy reforms – including the gazetting of a new Mines and Minerals Bill and the launch of a digital mining cadaster system – are further enhancing transparency, regulatory oversight and investor certainty.

With capital expenditure projected at $600 million this year and formal mining employment set to expand by 3%, Zimbabwe offers significant opportunities across lithium, gold, PGMs, coal and diamonds. The country's emphasis on beneficiation, infrastructure expansion and regulatory modernization is expected to unlock long-term growth and strengthen its competitiveness on the global stage. Gold has delivered a particularly robust performance, with deliveries to Fidelity Gold Refinery up nearly 46% in the first half of 2025, driven largely by artisanal and small-scale miners and record global prices. Meanwhile, lithium concentrate exports rose 30% in the same period, underscoring Zimbabwe's resilience to price volatility and its emerging role as a key supplier of critical minerals.

As such, AMW 2025 provides a strategic platform for Deputy Minister Kambamura to showcase these opportunities, engage with global financiers and outline the country's commitment to value addition, transparency and sustainable sector growth.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Energy Capital & Power.