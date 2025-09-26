Delta.G Secures £4.6 Million In Oversubscribed Seed Round To Advance Quantum Sensing

Tony Lowe, CEO,

Professor Mike Holynski, Principal Investigator at the UK Quantum Technology Research Hub in Sensing, Imaging and Timing, and founder,

Delta.g is commercialising the world's first field-tested quantum sensor enabling real-time spatial intelligence.

- Tony Lowe, CEO, WEST MIDLANDS, UNITED KINGDOM, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Delta.g , a UK-based quantum technology company, has raised £4.6 million in an oversubscribed seed round to accelerate the development and deployment of its gravity sensing platform. The round was led by Serendipity Capital with participation from NSSIF, and existing investor SCVC.

Quantum sensing has emerged as one of the first quantum technologies with the greatest potential to deliver immediate real-world impact, enabling breakthrough advances in subsurface imaging, navigation, and environmental monitoring. Yet across infrastructure, energy, and defence, access to high-resolution spatial data remains limited. Without reliable spatial intelligence, organisations are forced to operate with incomplete information, driving up risk, cost, and delays.

Delta.g's platform directly tackles these gaps, delivering quantum sensors that offer a step-change in precision, portability, and reliability over existing technologies. Spun out of the University of Birmingham , Delta.g's technology was developed at the UK Quantum Technology hub for Sensors and Timing. The proprietary technology, engineered for real-world conditions and early trials is now owned by Delta.g and has shown its value across infrastructure, transportation, and dual-use cases.

Tony Lowe, CEO of Delta.g, said: "We're thrilled by the strong investor support at this early stage. This raise is more than capital; it's a vote of confidence in our mission to make quantum sensing operational. We're building the tools to see what others can't, in places that matter most, from hidden sinkholes to critical infrastructure. With this funding, we're accelerating our roadmap to deliver smaller and more nimble field-ready systems."

Spatial intelligence is becoming a critical layer of 21st-century decision-making. From detecting sinkholes to mapping old mine workings and enabling GPS-free navigation, reliable gravity-based data gives governments and industries the ability to anticipate risks and plan with confidence. Today's tools often deliver patchy or misleading results. The consequences can be costly: in the UK alone, poor subsurface data results in billions of pounds in annual losses across infrastructure and utilities, while resilience gaps leave sectors such as defence and energy vulnerable to avoidable risk.

Rob Jesudason, CEO and Founder of Serendipity Capital, said, Rob Jesudason, CEO and Founder of Serendipity Capital, said, "Delta.g serves as yet another proof point of UK leadership in quantum and dual use technologies. Our investment reflects our firm belief that the multi-year investment by the UK Government in quantum technologies combined with the UK's world class scientific talent, Universities and research institutions is producing companies that have the potential to obtain global leadership. Delta.g's scientific co-founders Prof. Mike Holynski, Dr Jonathan Winch and Dr Andrew Lamb are truly world class in their field. We look forward to working with Delta.g and helping it to realise its groundbreaking potential."

John Williams, SCVC General Partner, said:“Delta.g is a perfect example of our thesis in action - backing transformative science early, building the company around it, and supporting the leadership to turn breakthrough ideas into impact. This milestone reflects years of hard work by an exceptional team.”

An NSSIF Spokesperson said,“We're delighted to support Delta.g's quantum sensing technology that has a range of potential dual-use applications. As a strategic investor, we're looking forward to supporting the next stage of the technology development and company growth.

With the capital, Delta.g will:

.Expand its technical team and manufacturing capacity

.Deliver field systems through pilot deployments across key government and commercial partners

.Advance its data and analytics platform to integrate quantum-grade geospatial insights into decision-making at scale, creating the“Google Maps” for the subsurface.

