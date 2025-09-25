Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
13 Terrorists Killed In Military Operation In NW Pakistan

2025-09-25 01:07:09
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Sept 25 (NNN-APP) – Pakistani security forces killed 13 terrorists, during an intelligence-based operation in the Dera Ismail Khan district, of the country's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, yesterday, said the military.

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, said in a statement that, the security forces conducted the operation, following reports of terrorist presence, adding, they targeted a hideout and led to an intense exchange of fire.

According to the military, weapons and ammunition were recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities, including suicide bombings, abductions, and target killings of government officials and civilians.

“Clearance operation is being conducted, to eliminate any other terrorist found in the area,” said the ISPR, reiterating that, Pakistan's security forces remain determined to eradicate the menace of terrorism from the country.– NNN-APP

