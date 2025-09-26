Bekaert: Transparency Law

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Disclosure in accordance with the Law of 2 May 2007

Pursuant to Articles 15 §1 and 18 §1 of the Law of 2 May 2007 on the disclosure of major holdings in issuers whose shares are admitted to trading on a regulated market, NV Bekaert SA (“Bekaert”) publishes the following information:

Status as of 24 September 2025

Basic data

Total capital: € 159 782 000.00

Total number of securities conferring voting rights: 51 839 461 shares

Total number of voting rights (the denominator ): 51 839 461

(one voting right per share)

Reason for the changes

On 24 September 2025, Bekaert cancelled 861 687 shares that had been repurchased by Kepler Cheuvreux on Bekaert's behalf between 29 May 2025 and 17 September 2025 as part of its share buyback program. Following this cancellation, the total number of outstanding shares decreased from 52 701 148 to 51 839 461.

Thresholds set by the Articles of Association

According to Article 12 of the Articles of Association, the provisions of Articles 6 through 17 of the Act apply not only to the legal thresholds of 5 % and of each multiple of 5%, but also to the thresholds of 3% and 7.50%.

Notifications

The notifications should be transmitted to both Bekaert and the FSMA. The FSMA recommends transmitting the notifications electronically to the e-mail address ....

It is recommended to transmit notifications to Bekaert electronically as well, to the attention of ...

About Bekaert

Bekaert's ambition is to be the leading partner for shaping the way we live and move, and to always do this in a way that is safe, smart, and sustainable. As a global market and technology leader in material science of steel wire transformation and coating technologies, Bekaert also applies its expertise beyond steel to create new solutions with innovative materials and services for markets including new mobility, sustainable construction, and energy transition. Founded in 1880, with its headquarters in Belgium, Bekaert (Euronext Brussels, BEKB) is a global technology company whose 21 000 employees worldwide together generated € 4.0 billion in consolidated sales in 2024.

Disclaimer

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect the current views of management regarding future events, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Bekaert is providing the information in this press release as of this date and does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release in light of new information, future events or otherwise. Bekaert disclaims any liability for statements made or published by third parties and does not undertake any obligation to correct inaccurate data, information, conclusions or opinions published by third parties in relation to this or any other press release issued by Bekaert.

Attachment

p250926E - Transparency law