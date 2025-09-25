SS Heliodor Australia,In Collaboration With Universal Music MENA, Unveils Alhayba By Eva Madi

SS Heliodor Australia has announced the release of the song“Al Hayba” in the Egyptian dialect, in collaboration with Universal Music MENA. This marks the third official release for artist Eva Madi.

Following the success of her previous hits,“Saher Einy” in Egyptian dialect and“Ya Habibi” in Khaleeji dialect, Eva continues to demonstrate her ability to navigate between different dialects and musical styles with skill and professionalism, reflecting a notable evolution in her artistic journey.

The song is written by Essam Shaaban, composed by Mostafa Hamed, and directed by Eito. It delivers a musical experience that fuses authentic Egyptian melodies with contemporary Western arrangements, creating a vibrant and dynamic artistic character.

The accompanying music video carries a bold social message, portraying in a cinematic style the illusion often presented on social media of wealth, appearances, and luxury while reality is frequently very different. The song encourages audiences to question what they see online and distinguish between truth and illusion, authenticity and pretense.

“Al Hayba” reflects a modern artistic perspective on issues facing Arab youth, using music to express the contradictions experienced by the digital generation. The title is more than just a name; it's an invitation to redefine power and honesty in an era dominated by image over substance.

SS Heliodor Australia, known for supporting Arab talents and transforming their creative visions into global artistic projects, confirms that“Al Hayba” is just the beginning of a series of upcoming releases for Arab audiences combining Arab production with a global touch and introducing a new wave of voices and artistic works.

The song is now available across all digital platforms, marking a new milestone in Eva Madi's promising musical journey.