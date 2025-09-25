GAINS IN BULK Shares Independent Lab Results Revealing That Instantized Creatine Achieves 2.1X Higher Measured Solubility Vs. A Leading Micronized Creatine

MENAFN - GetNews) Report from third-party Analytical Resource Laboratories shows higher measured solubility after one minute of stirring

Phoenix, Ariz. - September 25, 2025 - GAINS IN BULK, the performance wellness company, today shared the results of an independent solubility study that revealed that its Instantized Creatine product achieves 2.1 times higher measured solubility in water versus a leading micronized creatine. The third-party study, commissioned by GAINS, was authored by Analytical Resource Laboratories as their Special Project SP 25C 001 in March of this year. Instantized Creatine, the company's flagship product, is a premium creatine monohydrate designed to dissolve quickly and mix cleanly.

“Creatine solubility matters when it comes to taste and efficacy,” said Braven Grant, founder of GAINS.“In this, people want proof, not hype. Instantized Creatine mixes clean and it works. It dissolves fast and mixes clear. This lab study shows how fast it gets into solution. Our formulation is easier on the gut, reduces bloating, and drives a better training experience overall. We are always exploring new ways to improve customer experience, and the solubility research is a proof point that demonstrates the superiority of our product.”

Analytical Resource Laboratories studied creatine solubility under identical water test conditions. The SP-25C-001 Creatine Solubility Study compared the solubility GAINS' Instantized Creatine with micronized creatine from a leading supplier. The test used five grams in sixteen ounces of deionized water, with UV Vis measurement at 190 nanometers after one thousand times dilution. Instantized Creatine showed two point one times higher measured solubility after one minute of stirring.

Highlights of the study include:



After a complete minute of stirring, Instantized Creatine showed absorbance of 0.8651, with a visually clear appearance, with no powder visible.

The competitor's absorbance was 0.4131 after the same amount of time under the same conditions. It's visual appearance was cloudy, in contrast. The solubility factor at one minute was two point one.



“Creatine is proven. We made it simple to use and clean to drink, then invested in testing to show the difference at one minute,” added Grant.“And, this is an ongoing process for us. We are always working on newer, better products. Our motto is 'Never Stop Progressing.' It's a creed we strive to achieve at all times.”

GAINS products are naturally flavored, naturally sweetened, and third-party tested. It is renowned for mixing clear and tasting elite in flavored options. All GAINS products are manufactured in the United States. Free shipping is available. Satisfaction is guaranteed.

Creatine is an organic compound. Its nominal formula is CNCH2CO2H.

About GAINS IN BULK

Founded in 2016, GAINS IN BULK is a performance wellness company based in Arizona. The company exists to bridge hardcore performance with natural integrity, what the founder calls“badass wellness.” It prides itself on producing results without junk-serving people who value truth, commitment, and progress.

For more information, visit or the direct instantized creatine link: