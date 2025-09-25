LGI Homes Unveils Exciting New Floor Plans At Lago Mar In Texas City
Introducing New Floor Plans at Lago Mar
The latest floor plans now available at Lago Mar include:
- Atchison – 3 bed / 2 bath / 1,621 sq ft.
- Features an open-concept layout and large covered patio across one story
- Offers a unique floor plan with private dining room, kitchen peninsula and walk-in pantry
- Includes a deluxe master bedroom suite with a walk-in closet and linen closet
- One-story plan with a covered patio, kitchen island and plenty of kitchen storage with extra cabinetry
- Two-story plan offering spacious bedrooms with walk-in closets, and an expansive master suite with bay windows
Each of these new floor plans are built with LGI Homes' CompleteHomeTM package, which includes a host of features included in the sales price. Kitchens come chef-ready with a full suite of stainless steel Whirlpool® appliances, scratch and chip resistant granite countertops, 36” upper wood cabinets with crown molding and brushed nickel hardware, MOEN® faucets with Power CleanTM technology and more. Other coveted features include laminated wood MOHAWK flooring with waterproof Wetprotect® and EasyCleanTM technology, double-pane Low-E vinyl windows, LiftMaster® garage door openers, Honeywell VisionProTM Wi-Fi thermostats, engineered wood shelving, and beautiful Seagull interior and exterior lighting fixtures.
A Community Like No Other
Located just off I-45 South in the Galveston-Clear Lake corridor, Lago Mar, a Starwood Land development, is a one-of-a-kind community that blends everyday convenience with a vacation-style atmosphere. At the heart of Lago Mar lies the breathtaking 12-acre Crystal Lagoons® amenity, the largest of its kind in Texas, complete with sandy beaches, swim zones, cabanas, and watersport facilities.
Residents of Lago Mar also enjoy:
- A private residents-only recreation center
Resort-style pool and fitness center
Children's playgrounds, splash pad, and green spaces
Hiking and biking trails, including a 12-foot-wide greenbelt
Grill stations, a community fire pit, and golf cart-friendly paths
Easy access to shopping, dining, and top-rated schools in Dickinson ISD
Future development around the lagoon includes planned retail, dining, entertainment, and hotels, promising even more value for current and future residents.
Affordable Options Without Compromise
The new floor plans at Lago Mar offer a more accessible price point thanks to the CompleteHomeTM package, which provides high-quality interior and exterior finishes without the premium price tag. For buyers seeking even more luxury, LGI Homes also offers the CompleteHome PlusTM package on other homes within the community, featuring elevated upgrades and designer enhancements.
To schedule a tour of Lago Mar or learn more about the new floor plans, customers are encouraged to call 888-989-2773 ext. 1222 or visit .
About LGI Homes
Headquartered in The Woodlands, Texas, LGI Homes, Inc. is a pioneer in the homebuilding industry, successfully applying an innovative and systematic approach to the design, construction and sale of homes across 36 markets in 21 states. As one of America's fastest growing companies, LGI Homes has closed over 75,000 homes since its founding in 2003 and has delivered profitable financial results every year. Nationally recognized for its quality construction and exceptional customer service, LGI Homes was named to Newsweek's list of the World's Most Trustworthy Companies. LGI Homes' commitment to excellence extends to its more than 1,000 employees, earning the Company numerous workplace awards at the local, state and national level, including the Top Workplaces USA 2025 Award. For more information about LGI Homes and its unique operating model focused on making the dream of homeownership a reality for families across the nation, please visit the Company's website at
MEDIA CONTACT:
Rachel Eaton
(281) 362-8998 ext. 2560
A photo accompanying this announcement is available at
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Seoul Exchange, One Of Only Two Licensed Platforms For Unlisted Securities, Will Exclusively Use Story To Settle Tokenized Rwas
- House Of Doge And Bitstamp By Robinhood Announce Strategic Partnership For NYSE:ZONE Treasury
- Kucoin Partners With Golf Icon Adam Scott As Global Brand Ambassador
- Primexbt Wins Global Forex Award For Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform
- Your Bourse And B2BROKER Partner To Deliver Complete Brokerage Solutions
- Origin Summit Announces Wave 3: Animation Powerhouse Maggie Kang To Join Programming Lineup
- Blueberry Launches A Bold New Brand Platform
CommentsNo comment