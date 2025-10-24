14-Year-Old Boy Detained In Bengal's Kolaghat For Raping 5-Year-Old Girl

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, Oct 24 (IANS) The police, on early Friday morning, detained a 14-year-old boy on charges of raping a five-year-old girl at Kolaghat in East Midnapore district in West Bengal.

The accused, a minor, will be presented at a Juvenile Justice Court in the same district later in the afternoon, a police official from East Midnapore District Police confirmed.

There are further charges against the accused that he threatened to kill the victim in case she divulged about the sexual crime committed on her to anyone, including her parents.

It is learnt that the victim went to the accused's residence in the morning of October 22. As per the police complaint lodged by the victim's parents, the accused raped their daughter at his residence, taking advantage of the absence of other family members at home.

Initially, as per the police complaint, the victim did not speak about the sexual crime committed on her to her parents. However, finally on Wednesday, as she started to feel some physical uneasiness, she divulged the details to her parents.

On Thursday morning, the victim's parents first went to the house of the accused and narrated the entire incident to the parents of the accused. However, as told by the victim's parents to the police, the parents of the accused not only rejected their accusations but also got them beaten up.

Thereafter, the victim's parents lodged an official complaint against the accused at the local Kolaghat Police Station. The police lodged a case and finally arrested the accused. Since he is also a minor, he has been booked under certain sections of the Juvenile Justice Act, 2015.

“Initially, my daughter did not divulge anything to us. But later, as she started to feel pain in her abdomen, she divulged everything. We want the strictest of punishment for the accused,” the victim's mother said.