Zoho Partners With Al-Ahli Saudi FC As Official Tech Provider To Drive Digital Transformation And Fan Engagement
Zoho Corp., a a leading global technology company, and Al-Ahli Saudi Club Company announced a comprehensive technology partnership, in which Zoho has been named the club's official technology partner, spearheading a complete overhaul and modernisation of its digital systems and infrastructure.
Through this partnership, Zoho will deliver a unified, cutting-edge digital ecosystem designed to revolutionise how the club manages its operational and administrative processes. Al-Ahli will integrate Zoho's advanced, AI-powered Customer Experience platform -from Marketing to Sales and Customer Support - to centralise fan and membership data management while automating marketing systems and fan engagement platforms. This will empower the club to deliver personalised, impactful communication campaigns across multiple digital channels, ensuring peak operational efficiency, enabling data-driven decision making, and enhancing the experience for everyone in the Al-Ahli community.
“At Al-Ahli Club, our ambitions extend far beyond victories on the pitch,” said Khalid Al-Ghamdi, Chairman of Al-Ahli Club's Board of Directors.“We're building a modern, sustainable sports institution that honors our rich heritage while meeting the expectations of our devoted fans. Our partnership with Zoho represents a direct investment in the club's future, giving us the digital tools we need to truly understand and serve our supporters.”
This initiative aligns with Saudi Vision 2030's core priorities of digital transformation and sports development. The partnership is expected to position Al-Ahli Club as a benchmark for modern sports management while creating added value across the entire club ecosystem.
Saudi Arabia remains Zoho's fastest-growing market across the Middle East and Africa region. Zoho's solutions are available with Arabic User Interface (UI), supports Right-to-Left (RTL) functionality and integrates with both global and local payment gateway solutions.
