Concentrix Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

Delivers revenue above guidance for Q3 and raises full year growth outlook

Sees strong demand environment for integrated solutions

On track to return more than $240 million to shareholders in fiscal 2025 Increases quarterly dividend NEWARK, Calif., Sept. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concentrix Corporation (NASDAQ: CNXC), a global technology and services leader, today announced financial results for the fiscal third quarter ended August 31, 2025.

Three Months Ended August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Change Revenue($M) $ 2,483.3 $ 2,387.4 4.0 % Operating income($M) $ 147.0 $ 153.2 (4.0 )% Non-GAAP operating income($M) (1) $ 305.1 $ 331.0 (7.8 )% Operating margin 5.9 % 6.4 % -50 bps Non-GAAP operating margin (1) 12.3 % 13.9 % -160 bps Net income($M) $ 88.1 $ 16.6 430.7 % Non-GAAP net income($M) (1) $ 183.2 $ 192.2 (4.7 )% Adjusted EBITDA($M) (1) $ 359.2 $ 388.1 (7.4 )% Adjusted EBITDA margin (1) 14.5 % 16.3 % -180 bps Diluted earnings per common share $ 1.34 $ 0.25 436.0 % Non-GAAP diluted earnings per common share (1) $ 2.78 $ 2.87 (3.1 )%

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliations included in the accompanying financial tables for the reconciliation of each non-GAAP measure to its most directly comparable GAAP measure.

Third Quarter Fiscal 2025 Highlights:



Revenue of $2,483.3 million, an increase of 4.0% year-on-year on an as reported basis compared to revenue of $2,387.4 million in the prior year third quarter. The Company grew revenue 2.6% year-on-year on a constant currency basis, exceeding the Company's guidance.

Operating income of $147.0 million, or 5.9% of revenue, compared to $153.2 million, or 6.4% of revenue, in the prior year third quarter.

Non-GAAP operating income of $305.1 million, or 12.3% of revenue, compared to $331.0 million, or 13.9% of revenue in the prior year third quarter.

Adjusted EBITDA of $359.2 million, or 14.5% of revenue, compared with $388.1 million, or 16.3% of revenue in the prior year third quarter.

Cash flow provided by operations was $224.8 million in the quarter. Adjusted free cash flow(1) was $178.8 million in the quarter.

Diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) was $1.34 compared to $0.25 in the prior year third quarter. Non-GAAP diluted EPS was $2.78 compared to $2.87 in the prior year third quarter.



“Our ongoing growth momentum demonstrates our strong position as a trusted provider of business transformation solutions that combine CX expertise, AI and IT services globally,” said Chris Caldwell, President and CEO of Concentrix.“Our strategy is aligned with client needs as we help them drive positive business outcomes. By leaning into growth and doing what is right for our clients, we are gaining share and expanding our offerings to drive long-term value for clients and shareholders alike.”

Quarterly Dividend and Share Repurchase Program:



The Company paid a $0.33275 per share quarterly dividend on August 5, 2025. The Company's Board of Directors has declared a quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share payable on November 4, 2025, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 24, 2025. The Company repurchased approximately 800,000 common shares in the third quarter at a cost of $42.2 million under its previously announced share repurchase program at an average cost of $53.07 per share. At August 31, 2025, the Company's remaining share repurchase authorization was $495.1 million.



Business Outlook

The following statements are based on the Company's current expectations for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025 and the full year fiscal 2025. Non-GAAP financial measures exclude the impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, amortization of intangible assets, depreciation, share-based compensation, and the related tax effects thereon. The non-GAAP EPS guidance assumes no impact from changes in acquisition contingent consideration and foreign currency losses (gains), net included in other expense (income), net, and imputed interest related to the sellers' note issued in connection with the combination with Webhelp (the“sellers' note”) included in interest expense and finance charges, net. These statements are forward-looking and actual results may differ materially.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Expectations:



Fourth quarter reported revenue of $2.525 billion to $2.550 billion. Based on current exchange rates, these expectations assume an approximate 160-basis point positive impact of foreign exchange rates compared with the prior year period. The guidance implies constant currency revenue growth for the quarter ranging from 1.5% to 2.5%.

Operating income of $163 million to $173 million and non-GAAP operating income of $320 million to $330 million.

Non-GAAP EPS of $2.85 to $2.96, assuming approximately 62.4 million diluted common shares outstanding and approximately 5.5% of net income attributable to participating securities. The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 25%.



Full Year Fiscal 2025 Expectations:



Full year reported revenue of $9.798 billion to $9.823 billion. Based on current exchange rates, these expectations assume an approximate 10-basis point positive impact of foreign exchange rates compared with the prior year. The guidance implies constant currency revenue growth for the full year of 1.75% to 2.0%.

Operating income of $627 million to $637 million and non-GAAP operating income of $1,250 million to $1,260 million.

Non-GAAP EPS of $11.11 to $11.23, assuming approximately 63.1 million diluted common shares outstanding and approximately 5% of net income attributable to participating securities. The effective tax rate is expected to be approximately 24%.



In addition, the Company expects to generate approximately $585 million to $610 million of adjusted free cash flow in fiscal year 2025. The Company also expects to return approximately $240 million to shareholders in fiscal 2025 through share repurchases and dividends.

The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of the non-GAAP EPS outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts due to (a) the inability to forecast future changes in acquisition contingent consideration, which is based, in part, on the future trading price of the Company's common stock, and (b) the inability to forecast future foreign currency losses (gains), net included in other expense (income), net. For the same reason, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which may have a material impact on the Company's GAAP results.

The Company believes that a quantitative reconciliation of the adjusted free cash flow outlook to the most directly comparable GAAP measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts due to uncertainty related to the future changes in the Company's factoring program and related timing of those changes. For the same reason, the Company is unable to address the probable significance of the unavailable information, which may have a material impact on the Company's GAAP results.

Conference Call and Webcast

The Company will host a conference call for investors to review its third quarter fiscal 2025 results today at 5:00 p.m. (ET)/2:00 p.m. (PT).

The live conference call webcast will be available in listen-only mode in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website under“Events and Presentations” at A replay will also be available on the website following the conference call.

Use of Non-GAAP Information

In addition to disclosing financial results that are determined in accordance with GAAP, we also disclose certain non-GAAP financial information, including:



Constant currency revenue growth, which is revenue growth adjusted for the translation effect of foreign currencies so that certain financial results can be viewed without the impact of fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, thereby facilitating period-to-period comparisons of our business performance. Constant currency revenue growth is calculated by translating the revenue of each fiscal year in the billing currency to U.S. dollars using the comparable prior year's currency conversion rate in comparison to prior year's revenue. Generally, when the U.S. dollar either strengthens or weakens against other currencies, revenue growth at constant currency rates or adjusting for currency will be higher or lower than revenue growth reported at actual exchange rates.

Non-GAAP operating income, which is operating income, adjusted to exclude acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, step-up depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, and share-based compensation.

Non-GAAP operating margin, which is non-GAAP operating income, as defined above, divided by revenue.

Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, or adjusted EBITDA, which is non-GAAP operating income, as defined above, plus depreciation (exclusive of step-up depreciation).

Adjusted EBITDA margin, which is adjusted EBITDA, as defined above, divided by revenue.

Non-GAAP net income, which is net income excluding the tax-effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, step-up depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, certain debt costs, imputed interest related to the sellers' note, certain legal settlement costs, change in acquisition contingent consideration and foreign currency losses (gains), net. Non-GAAP net income also excludes the income tax effect of certain tax law changes and legal entity restructuring activities.

Free cash flow, which is cash flows from operating activities less capital expenditures, and adjusted free cash flow, which is free cash flow excluding the effect of changes in the outstanding factoring balance. We believe that free cash flow is a meaningful measure of cash flows since capital expenditures are a necessary component of ongoing operations. We believe that adjusted free cash flow is a meaningful measure of cash flows because it removes the effect of factoring which changes the timing of the receipt of cash for certain receivables. However, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow have limitations because they do not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures. For example, free cash flow and adjusted free cash flow do not incorporate payments for business acquisitions. Non-GAAP diluted EPS, which is diluted EPS excluding the per share, tax-effected impact of acquisition-related and integration expenses, including related restructuring costs, step-up depreciation, amortization of intangible assets, share-based compensation, certain debt costs, imputed interest related to the sellers' note, certain legal settlement costs, change in acquisition contingent consideration and foreign currency losses (gains), net. Non-GAAP EPS also excludes the per share income tax effect of certain tax law changes and legal entity restructuring activities. Non-GAAP EPS excludes net income attributable to participating securities and the related per share, tax-effected impact of adjustments to net income described above reflect only those amounts that are attributable to common shareholders.



We believe that providing this additional information is useful to the reader to better assess and understand our base operating performance, especially when comparing results with previous periods and for planning and forecasting in future periods, primarily because management typically monitors the business adjusted for these items in addition to GAAP results. Management also uses these non-GAAP measures to establish operational goals and, in some cases, for measuring performance for compensation purposes. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude amortization of intangible assets. Although intangible assets contribute to our revenue generation, the amortization of intangible assets does not directly relate to the services performed for our clients. Additionally, intangible asset amortization expense typically fluctuates based on the size and timing of our acquisition activity. Accordingly, we believe excluding the amortization of intangible assets, along with the other non-GAAP adjustments, which neither relate to the ordinary course of our business nor reflect our underlying business performance, enhances our and our investors' ability to compare our past financial performance with its current performance and to analyze underlying business performance and trends. These non-GAAP financial measures also exclude share-based compensation expense. Given the subjective assumptions and the variety of award types that companies can use when calculating share-based compensation expense, management believes this additional information allows investors to make additional comparisons between our operating results and those of our peers. As these non-GAAP financial measures are not calculated in accordance with GAAP, they may not necessarily be comparable to similarly titled measures employed by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the comparable GAAP measures and should be used as a complement to, and in conjunction with, data presented in accordance with GAAP.

CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except par value) August 31, 2025 November 30, 2024 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 350,259 $ 240,571 Accounts receivable, net 2,051,920 1,926,737 Other current assets 735,332 675,116 Total current assets 3,137,511 2,842,424 Property and equipment, net 733,306 714,517 Goodwill 5,191,565 4,986,967 Intangible assets, net 2,079,278 2,286,940 Deferred tax assets 282,486 218,396 Other assets 985,953 942,194 Total assets $ 12,410,099 $ 11,991,438 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 221,570 $ 209,812 Current portion of long-term debt 37,500 2,522 Accrued compensation and benefits 698,890 706,619 Other accrued liabilities 969,868 977,314 Income taxes payable 81,355 99,546 Total current liabilities 2,009,183 1,995,813 Long-term debt, net 4,790,293 4,733,056 Other long-term liabilities 964,086 910,271 Deferred tax liabilities 302,408 312,574 Total liabilities 8,065,970 7,951,714 Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 10,000 shares authorized and no shares issued and outstanding as of August 31, 2025 and November 30, 2024, respectively - - Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 250,000 shares authorized; 69,120 and 68,849 shares issued as of August 31, 2025 and November 30, 2024, respectively, and 62,209 and 64,238 shares outstanding as of August 31, 2025 and November 30, 2024, respectively 7 7 Additional paid-in capital 3,765,512 3,683,608 Treasury stock, 6,911 and 4,611 shares as of August 31, 2025 and November 30, 2024, respectively (537,966 ) (421,449 ) Retained earnings 1,325,693 1,191,871 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (209,117 ) (414,313 ) Total stockholders' equity 4,344,129 4,039,724 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 12,410,099 $ 11,991,438





CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 % Change August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 % Change Revenue Technology and consumer electronics $ 670,573 $ 664,829 1 % $ 1,990,984 $ 1,988,199 - % Retail, travel and e-commerce 622,822 593,736 5 % 1,790,502 1,745,529 3 % Communications and media 411,229 380,508 8 % 1,175,192 1,141,926 3 % Banking, financial services and insurance 384,449 352,471 9 % 1,133,657 1,095,616 3 % Healthcare 174,106 172,400 1 % 540,297 540,162 - % Other 220,074 223,468 (2 )% 642,214 659,444 (3 )% Total revenue $ 2,483,253 $ 2,387,412 4 % $ 7,272,846 $ 7,170,876 1 % Cost of revenue 1,628,246 1,523,220 7 % 4,713,792 4,592,586 3 % Gross profit 855,007 864,192 (1 )% 2,559,054 2,578,290 (1 )% Selling, general and administrative expenses 708,023 710,950 - % 2,094,858 2,126,439 (1 )% Operating income 146,984 153,242 (4 )% 464,196 451,851 3 % Interest expense and finance charges, net 72,014 80,815 (11 )% 220,414 245,711 (10 )% Other expense (income), net (36,474 ) 46,011 (179 )% (20,175 ) 19,772 (202 )% Income before income taxes 111,444 26,416 322 % 263,957 186,368 42 % Provision for income taxes 23,334 9,785 138 % 63,497 50,801 25 % Net income $ 88,110 $ 16,631 430 % $ 200,460 $ 135,567 48 % Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.34 $ 0.25 $ 3.01 $ 2.00 Diluted $ 1.34 $ 0.25 $ 3.01 $ 2.00 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 62,598 64,660 63,325 65,196 Diluted 62,702 64,749 63,379 65,311





CONCENTRIX CORPORATION

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES

(currency and share amounts in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2025 August 31, 2025 Revenue $ 2,483,253 $ 7,272,846 Revenue growth, as reported under U.S. GAAP 4.0 % 1.4 % Foreign exchange impact (1.4 )% 0.4 % Constant currency revenue growth 2.6 % 1.8 %





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Operating income $ 146,984 $ 153,242 $ 464,196 $ 451,851 Acquisition-related and integration expenses (1) 18,619 36,055 53,451 97,134 Step-up depreciation 2,704 2,449 7,616 7,432 Amortization of intangibles 111,779 116,556 326,556 348,827 Share-based compensation 25,042 22,663 78,504 65,927 Non-GAAP operating income $ 305,128 $ 330,965 $ 930,323 $ 971,171





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Net income $ 88,110 $ 16,631 $ 200,460 $ 135,567 Interest expense and finance charges, net 72,014 80,815 220,414 245,711 Provision for income taxes 23,334 9,785 63,497 50,801 Other expense (income), net (36,474 ) 46,011 (20,175 ) 19,772 Acquisition-related and integration expenses (1) 18,619 36,055 53,451 97,134 Step-up depreciation 2,704 2,449 7,616 7,432 Amortization of intangibles 111,779 116,556 326,556 348,827 Share-based compensation 25,042 22,663 78,504 65,927 Depreciation (exclusive of step-up depreciation) 54,074 57,115 160,410 180,864 Adjusted EBITDA $ 359,202 $ 388,080 $ 1,090,733 $ 1,152,035





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Operating margin 5.9 % 6.4 % 6.4 % 6.3 % Non-GAAP operating margin 12.3 % 13.9 % 12.8 % 13.5 % Adjusted EBITDA margin 14.5 % 16.3 % 15.0 % 16.1 %





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Net income $ 88,110 $ 16,631 $ 200,460 $ 135,567 Acquisition-related and integration expenses (1) 18,619 36,055 53,451 97,134 Step-up depreciation 2,704 2,449 7,616 7,432 Debt costs (2) - - 1,102 - Imputed interest related to sellers' note included in interest expense and finance charges, net 4,739 4,259 13,428 12,616 Legal settlement costs (3) - - 2,000 - Change in acquisition contingent consideration included in other expense (income), net (2,417 ) 10,500 4,250 (11,086 ) Foreign currency losses (gains), net (4) (35,531 ) 33,435 (28,921 ) 25,636 Amortization of intangibles 111,779 116,556 326,556 348,827 Share-based compensation 25,042 22,663 78,504 65,927 Income taxes related to the above (5) (30,535 ) (55,753 ) (112,458 ) (134,448 ) Income tax effect of change in tax law 721 - 4,990 - Income tax effect of legal entity restructuring (6) - 5,363 - 5,363 Non-GAAP net income $ 183,231 $ 192,158 $ 550,978 $ 552,968





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Net income $ 88,110 $ 16,631 $ 200,460 $ 135,567 Less: net income allocated to participating securities (4,214 ) (558 ) (9,709 ) (4,865 ) Net income attributable to common stockholders 83,896 16,073 190,751 130,702 Acquisition-related and integration expenses allocated to common stockholders (1) 17,729 34,845 50,862 93,648 Step-up depreciation allocated to common stockholders 2,575 2,367 7,247 7,165 Debt costs allocated to common stockholders (2) - - 1,049 - Imputed interest related to sellers' note included in interest expense and finance charges, net allocated to common stockholders 4,512 4,116 12,778 12,163 Legal settlement costs allocated to common stockholders (3) - - 1,903 - Change in acquisition contingent consideration included in other expense (income), net allocated to common stockholders (2,301 ) 10,148 4,044 (10,688 ) Foreign currency losses (gains), net allocated to common stockholders (4) (33,832 ) 32,313 (27,520 ) 24,716 Amortization of intangibles allocated to common stockholders 106,433 112,645 310,740 336,309 Share-based compensation allocated to common stockholders 23,844 21,903 74,702 63,561 Income taxes related to the above allocated to common stockholders (5) (29,075 ) (53,882 ) (107,011 ) (129,623 ) Income tax effect of change in tax law allocated to common stockholders 687 - 4,748 - Income tax effect of legal entity restructuring allocated to common stockholders (6) - 5,183 - 5,171 Non-GAAP net income attributable to common stockholders $ 174,468 $ 185,711 $ 524,293 $ 533,124





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Diluted earnings per common share (“EPS”) (7) $ 1.34 $ 0.25 $ 3.01 $ 2.00 Acquisition-related and integration expenses (1) 0.28 0.54 0.80 1.43 Step-up depreciation 0.04 0.04 0.11 0.11 Debt costs (2) - - 0.02 - Imputed interest related to sellers' note included in interest expense and finance charges, net 0.07 0.06 0.20 0.19 Legal settlement costs (3) - - 0.03 - Change in acquisition contingent consideration included in other expense (income), net (0.04 ) 0.16 0.06 (0.16 ) Foreign currency losses (gains), net (4) (0.54 ) 0.50 (0.43 ) 0.38 Amortization of intangibles 1.70 1.74 4.90 5.15 Share-based compensation 0.38 0.34 1.18 0.97 Income taxes related to the above (5) (0.46 ) (0.84 ) (1.68 ) (1.99 ) Income tax effect of change in tax law 0.01 - 0.07 - Income tax effect of legal entity restructuring (6) - 0.08 - 0.08 Non-GAAP diluted EPS $ 2.78 $ 2.87 $ 8.27 $ 8.16 Weighted-average number of common shares - diluted 62,702 64,749 63,379 65,311





Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 August 31, 2025 August 31, 2024 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 224,803 $ 191,622 $ 462,747 $ 383,091 Purchases of property and equipment (65,054 ) (62,746 ) (171,464 ) (178,891 ) Free cash flow 159,749 128,876 291,283 204,200 Change in outstanding factoring balances 19,056 6,374 47,992 51,632 Adjusted free cash flow $ 178,805 $ 135,250 $ 339,275 $ 255,832





Forecast Three Months Ending

November 30, 2025 Fiscal Year Ending

November 30, 2025 Low High Low High Revenue $ 2,525,000 $ 2,550,000 $ 9,797,846 $ 9,822,846 Revenue growth, as reported under U.S. GAAP 3.1 % 4.1 % 1.85 % 2.1 % Foreign exchange impact (1.6 )% (1.6 )% (0.10 )% (0.1 )% Constant currency revenue growth 1.5 % 2.5 % 1.75 % 2.0 %





Forecast Three Months Ending

November 30, 2025 Fiscal Year Ending

November 30, 2025 Low High Low High Operating income $ 162,500 $ 172,500 $ 626,696 $ 636,696 Amortization of intangibles 105,000 105,000 431,556 431,556 Share-based compensation 35,000 35,000 113,504 113,504 Acquisition-related and integration expenses 15,000 15,000 68,451 68,451 Step-up depreciation 2,500 2,500 10,116 10,116 Non-GAAP operating income $ 320,000 $ 330,000 $ 1,250,323 $ 1,260,323

(1) For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2025 and 2024, acquisition-related and integration expenses, including restructuring costs, primarily included integration costs associated with the Company's combination with Webhelp. These costs primarily include severance and employee-related costs, costs associated with facilities consolidation, including lease terminations to integrate the businesses, and information technology system consolidation costs.

(2) For the nine months ended August 31, 2025, debt costs included debt extinguishment costs associated with our restated credit agreement and our voluntary prepayment of a portion of our outstanding term loans.

(3) For the nine months ended August 31, 2025, legal settlement costs consist of amounts incurred to settle certain litigation arising outside of the ordinary course of business.

(4) Foreign currency losses (gains), net are included in other expense (income), net and primarily consist of gains and losses recognized on the revaluation and settlement of foreign currency transactions and realized and unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts that do not qualify for hedge accounting.

(5) The tax effect of taxable and deductible non-GAAP adjustments was calculated using the tax-deductible portion of the expenses and applying the entity-specific, statutory tax rates applicable to each item during the respective periods presented.

(6) For the three and nine months ended August 31, 2024, represents the income tax impact related to certain legal entity restructuring activities.

(7) Diluted EPS is calculated using the two-class method. The two-class method is an earnings allocation proportional to the respective ownership among holders of common stock and participating securities. Restricted stock awards and certain restricted stock units granted to employees are considered participating securities. For the purposes of calculating diluted EPS, net income attributable to participating securities was approximately 4.8% and 3.4% of net income, respectively, for the three months ended August 31, 2025 and 2024 and 4.8% and 3.6% for the nine months ended August 31, 2025 and 2024, and was excluded from total net income to calculate net income attributable to common stockholders. In addition, the non-GAAP adjustments allocated to common stockholders were calculated based on the percentage of net income attributable to common stockholders.