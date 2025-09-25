Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

SHEGLAM's New Cushion Foundation Delivers 36 Shades Of Liquid To Powder Coverage


2025-09-25 03:03:31

There is a new foundation in town, and it is not here to play. SHEGLAM's Lock & Go Long Lasting Cushion Foundation has officially landed, serving high coverage with a featherlight feel, skincare benefits in every tap, and a shade range that stretches across 36 gorgeous tones. Consider it your shortcut to looking flawless without turning your morning routine into a marathon.



Liquid-to-powder tech has never looked like this. The cushion releases a silky liquid that melts into skin and sets to a soft-matte finish before you can say “filter”. Imperfections? Blurred. Shine? Handled. Setting powder? Who even is she? It feels like nothing, does everything and keeps you moving

And then there is the (not so secret) staying power. Waterproof, sweat-resistant and tested to last up to 48 hours, the SHEGLAM Lock & Go Long Lasting Cushion Foundation does not quit. From long workdays to late-night plans, we're pleased to introduce you to your most reliable plus-one.

Incidentally, SHEGLAM also made sure your skin is cared for. Bisabolol maintains calm, lentil extract keeps oil under control, and a botanical trio of cinnamon bark, ginger root and sanguisorba keeps your complexion balanced and comfortable. Makeup that does double duty, because why settle for less?



Silky texture, natural finish, and all packed into a sleek compact that fits in your bag. Tap it on in the car, at brunch, before dinner or right before your friend pulls out her phone for that group selfie. With 36 inclusive shades and featherlight liquid-to-powder technology, this is your ultimate no fuss coverage.

Posted by : DubaiPRNetwork Editorial Team
Viewed 3616 times
PR Category : Beauty & Cosmetics
Posted on :Thursday, September 25, 2025  7:16:00 PM UAE local time (GMT+4)
Next Story : WHAT'S YOUR JUICY? essence's Playful Collection Brings Fruit...

 

MENAFN25092025003092003082ID1110112411

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search