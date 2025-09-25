Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
QNB And Metlife Sign Agreement To Strengthen Bancassurance Partnership

2025-09-25 02:30:13
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: QNB has signed an agreement with MetLife to further strengthen their long-standing partnership. The partnership reflects the shared commitment of both institutions to deliver innovative financial and insurance solutions that meet the growing needs of their customers.

The collaboration reinforces QNB's position as a leader in bancassurance through offering customers with a wide range of tailored solutions, including savings and investment plans, home and motor insurance, travel protection, and life coverage. These solutions are designed to provide comprehensive financial security while ensuring accessibility, flexibility, and competitive value.

By combining QNB's market leadership with MetLife's global expertise, various solutions will be delivered to the customers' long-term financial wellbeing and offer security to their life's most valuable assets.

