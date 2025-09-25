LG Adds Fresh Twist To The Laundry Experience In The UAE With AI-Powered, Energy-Efficient Solutions
LG's latest laundry solutions shine a brilliantly white light on the company's dedication to effortless living, enhancing user convenience with AI-powered wash performance, microplastic care cycles, and advanced fabric protection technology. From the revolutionary WasherDryer Combo to the intelligent Vivace, and the sleek WashTower, LG consistently sets new benchmarks for home appliance innovation.
The beating heart of LG's advanced laundry lineup is its groundbreaking HeatPump technology, which delivers exceptional drying results while significantly minimizing energy consumption, with LG's commitment to sustainability evident across the portfolio; ensuring UAE households can enjoy perfectly dried clothes with a reduced environmental footprint.
A true all-in-one marvel which exemplifies this dedication, is the Washer-Dryer Combo with Inverter HeatPumpTM Technology and Direct Drive Motor. Integrating the essential benefits of LG's washer and dryer into a single, space-saving unit, it offers an Energy Class A performance across its full washing-to-drying cycle, while with cutting-edge DUAL Inverter HeatPumpTM technology and low-GWP refrigerants helps this unit not only meet, but exceed stringent energy efficiency standards, making it an ideal choice for modern homes.
In fact, it runs a complete wash and dry cycle in under two hours, without having to transfer clothes. So fast and efficient, it saves time while using up to 60% less energy with every load.
LG has also looked too into the very fibers of intelligent fabric care, showcased through its AI Core-Tech, driven by the innovative AI DDTM technology. This advanced system powers the AI WashTM function, which intelligently detects the weight and fabric type of each load to select the optimal wash pattern. This not only minimizes damage to delicate fabrics but also ensures maximum energy efficiency, delivering a superior clean with less power.
More intricate still, LG's new washers feature the Microplastic Care Cycle, a pioneering innovation that significantly reduces up to 60 percent of microplastics released from synthetic fibers during washing, contributing to a healthier environment.
For drying, new LG models achieve industry-leading Energy Class A efficiency, thanks to the AI Dual InverterTM technology, with the AI DryTM feature intelligently sensing the weight, fabric type, and humidity of the load, precisely adjusting the drying speed to protect fabrics and conserve energy.
Beyond core performance, LG boasts an integration of a host of features designed for ultimate user convenience. Capabilities such as delayed drying notifications to keep users informed, while customizable drum light settings add a extra touch of personalization. A newly introduced Comfort Kit for LG's laundry lineup additionally enhances usability and accessibility for all households, allowing a seamless experience from installation to daily use.
For those who prefer self-installation, LG provides convenient self-installation checkup features for added peace of mind through LG ThinQ, a smart app that allows the remote control of the washer – such as start/stop cycles, monitor progress, receive notifications, download new and customized wash cycles, and get troubleshooting assistance.
LG's expanded portfolio of heat pump laundry solutions, available in stylish designs and multiple colors, seamlessly integrates into modern interiors, offering intuitive displays, streamlined controls, and automatic cycle optimization to simplify everyday laundry tasks.
For more information about LG's AI-powered laundry solutions, please visit:
About LG Electronics Home Appliance Solution Company
The LG Home Appliance Solution Company (HS) is a global leader in home appliances and AI home solutions. By leveraging industry-leading core technologies, the HS Company is committed to enhancing consumers' quality of life and promoting sustainability. The company develops thoughtfully designed kitchen and living appliance solutions and has recently integrated LG's Robot Business Division to incorporate advanced robot technologies into its home solutions. Together, these products offer enhanced convenience, exceptional performance, efficient operation and sustainable lifestyle solutions. For more news on LG, visit .
