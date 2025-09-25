NVIDIA Stock Signal 25/09: Time To Scale Down? (Chart)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex) Short Trade IdeaEnter your short position between $174.71 (the intra-day low of its last bullish candlestick) and $184.55 (the upper band of its horizontal resistance zone).Market Index Analysis
- NVIDIA (NVDA) is a member of the NASDAQ 100, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, the S&P 100, and the S&P 500. All four indices show bearish chart patterns, and breakdown indicators have increased. The Bull Bear Power Indicator for the NASDAQ 100 shows a negative divergence and does not confirm the uptrend.
- The NVDA D1 chart shows price action inside its horizontal resistance zone. It also shows price action trading between its ascending 0.0% and 38.2% Fibonacci Retracement Fan. The Bull Bear Power Indicator is bullish, but shows a negative divergence, and is approaching a bearish crossover. The average bearish trading volumes are higher than the average bullish trading volumes. NVDA stagnated as the NASDAQ 100 pushed higher, a bearish development.
- NVDA Entry Level: Between $174.71 and $184.55 NVDA Take Profit: Between $143.44 and $153.13 NVDA Stop Loss: Between $190.09 and $198.51 Risk/Reward Ratio: 2.03
