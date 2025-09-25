Swiss Medicines Regulator Responds To Trump's Paracetamol Claim



MENAFN - Swissinfo) The Swiss medicines regulator Swissmedic says the risk-benefit ratio of taking paracetamol during pregnancy remains positive, after United States President Donald Trump claimed the medicinal ingredient causes autism. This content was published on September 25, 2025 - 10:55 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

Swissmedic takes note of the fact that the US government considers a connection between the use of paracetamol during pregnancy and the occurrence of autism in children to be possible, Swissmedic said in a statementExternal link published on its website.

Several medicinal products containing the active ingredient paracetamol have been available in Switzerland for many years, including during pregnancy if necessary.

