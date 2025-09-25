EQS-News: Finexity AG / Key word(s): Expansion/Product Launch

Finexity AG: FINEXITY Opens Dubai Market to German Investors via Regulated Securities

25.09.2025 / 15:37 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



FINEXITY drives international expansion of its Capital Markets business - first retail investor issuance launched, institutional fund structures to follow in Q1 2026.

FINEXITY provides first regulated access for German retail investors to Dubai luxury real estate - digitally investable and fully liquid. FINEXITY plans double-digit million euro issuance volume in 2026.

Hamburg/Dubai, September 25, 2025 - Hamburg-based FINEXITY (ISIN: DE000A40ET88, WKN: A40ET8, Ticker: FXT), a leading marketplace for tokenized Private Markets investments, has reached a new strategic milestone in the internationalization of its Capital Markets business. For the first time, a regulated German security provides retail investors direct access to one of the world's most dynamic real estate markets - Dubai, United Arab Emirates.



International Expansion Strengthens Capital Markets

With a local presence in the UAE, FINEXITY is systematically expanding its Capital Markets business. In a two-step approach, FINEXITY initially launches its first issuance for German retail investors, offering fully regulated and liquid exposure to selected luxury real estate in Dubai. In parallel, FINEXITY is developing professional fund structures for institutional investors, which are scheduled to enter the market in Q1 2026.



Regulated Exposure for German Investors – First Time in Dubai

The new security finances the redevelopment of a luxury villa in the prestigious Al Barari district and will be available for subscription via FINEXITY's trading partners from October 6, 2025, 12:00 CET. Already today, retail and professional investors can make early reservations for the primary market placement through FINEXITY's trading partner network. This establishes a new standard: international top-tier real estate as regulated securities - investable in small denominations, tradable, and fully liquid.



UAE – A Dynamic Growth Market

Dubai has long attracted international investors, including a growing number of German buyers who acquire property primarily as an investment rather than for personal use. Approximately 43% of the total value of residential real estate in Dubai is already held by foreign investors, with a 20% increase between 2020 and 2022.



FINEXITY provides a key differentiator: rather than purchasing entire properties, investors gain curated access to locally structured investments through a German-regulated security, supported by a professional on-site team - transparent, liquid, and in small denominations.



This step comes at a time of exceptional market dynamism: Dubai ranks among the fastest-growing hotspots for High-Net-Worth Individuals globally (Knight Frank Wealth Report 2024). The financial sector is expanding rapidly as well: the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) reported a 32% increase in company registrations in H1 2025, including numerous asset managers, family offices, and hedge funds (Reuters).

The real estate market benefits directly from this trend, with double-digit growth in the ultra-luxury and prime segments.



Double-Digit Million Euro Issuance Volume Planned for 2026

“By entering the Dubai market, we are laying the foundation for the further expansion of a globally connected issuance, placement, and trading business,” emphasizes Paul Huelsmann, CEO of the FINEXITY Group, who has maintained a local presence in Dubai since 2024.“For 2026, we are planning issuances in the double-digit million euro range, providing retail investors targeted exposure to UAE real estate. This remains a high-growth market with enormous potential for us.”



Strengthening Capital Market Profile Post-IPO

Following its successful listing on the m:access segment of the Munich Stock Exchange (Ticker: FXT), FINEXITY continues to strengthen its capital markets profile with the Dubai expansion. With over 250 listed securities, a growing international investor base, and a clear global expansion strategy, the company reinforces its position as a leading infrastructure provider for tokenized Private Markets in Europe - and increasingly worldwide.



Disclaimer

This announcement does not constitute a public offering or a solicitation of a public offering of securities, particularly within the meaning of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (Prospectus Regulation).



About FINEXITY

FINEXITY operates in the digital assets space with offices in Germany, Switzerland, Liechtenstein, and the United Arab Emirates. Through its proprietary OTC platform infrastructure, FINEXITY connects over 50 issuers of tokenized private market investments with six trading partners and more than 84,0001 registered investors. The platform enables access to a wide range of Private Market asset classes – including private equity, private credit, real estate, infrastructure, renewable energy, and collectibles. Trading partners include independent financial advisors, wealth managers, as well as German Sparkassen and Volksbanken. This infrastructure is complemented by an in-house capital markets team that supports issuers with efficient structuring and investment brokerage services targeting both retail and professional investors exchange infrastructure and capital markets expertise, FINEXITY provides the full value chain of tokenized securities – from structuring and tokenization to placement, OTC trading, and settlement.



Over the past few years, the group has raised more than EUR 25 million in growth capital from business angels, strategic investors, and venture capital firms. 1FINEXITY Group: 14.000 + Effecta GmbH: 70.000; The figures shown are pro forma, unaudited, and provided for illustrative purposes only. The acquisition of 90.10 % of the Effecta GmbH remains subject to the successful completion of the ownership control procedure. More information:





Media Contact FINEXITY

Robin Tillmann Sascha Dettmar

E-Mail: ... E-Mail: ...l

Mobile: +49 175 389 7878 Mobile: +49 151 1007 0566





25.09.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Finexity AG Holzdamm 28-32 20099 Hamburg Germany Phone: +49 40 822 177 20 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A40ET88 WKN: A40ET8 Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Munich (m:access) EQS News ID: 2203954

End of News EQS News Service