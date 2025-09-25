Biomednewsbreaks - Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN) Presents Positive REPAIR-MS Results At ECTRIMS 2025

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Clene (NASDAQ: CLNN) announced presentation of combined REPAIR-MS trial results at the 41st Congress of the European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis in Barcelona, showing CNM-Au8 significantly improved brain NAD+/NADH ratios, a key marker of energetic capacity, across relapsing and non-active progressive MS patients. Treatment also produced significant changes in brain NAD+ and NADH fractions, with correlations between baseline brain energy metabolism and disability, cognition, and motor function. CNM-Au8 was safe and well tolerated, reinforcing its potential to slow disease progression by addressing bioenergetic failure in MS.

Clene Inc., (NASDAQ: CLNN) (along with its subsidiaries,“Clene”) and its wholly owned subsidiary Clene Nanomedicine Inc., is a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on improving mitochondrial health and protecting neuronal function to treat neurodegenerative diseases, including amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Parkinson's disease, and multiple sclerosis. CNM-Au8(R) is an investigational first-in-class therapy that improves central nervous system cells' survival and function via a mechanism that targets mitochondrial function and the NAD pathway while reducing oxidative stress. CNM-Au8(R) is a federally registered trademark of Clene Nanomedicine, Inc. The company is based in Salt Lake City, Utah, with R&D and manufacturing operations in Maryland. For more information, please visit or follow us on X (formerly Twitter) and LinkedIn .

