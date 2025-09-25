Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Míla Holding Hf. Announces Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements For The Six Months Ended June 30, 2025


2025-09-25 11:31:35
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Míla Holding hf.
 Storhofdi 22-30,
110 Reykjavik,
Iceland

Míla Holding hf. announces Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the six months ended June 30, 2025

Consolidated condensed interim financial statements, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 of Míla Holding hf. were approved at a Board of Directors meeting on 24 September 2025.

The financial statements can be found on the Company's website:

For more information please contact:
Inga Helga Halldórudóttir
Compliance officer
Míla Holding hf.
...


