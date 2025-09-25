Míla Holding hf. announces Consolidated Condensed Interim Financial Statements for the six months ended June 30, 2025

Consolidated condensed interim financial statements, for the six months ended June 30, 2025 of Míla Holding hf. were approved at a Board of Directors meeting on 24 September 2025.

The financial statements can be found on the Company's website:

For more information please contact:

Inga Helga Halldórudóttir

Compliance officer

Míla Holding hf.

...