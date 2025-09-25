Dbsync Announces First-Mile Replication For Microsoft Fabric

The easiest way to move data into Microsoft Fabric

DBSync now enables first-mile replication to Microsoft Fabric, helping businesses ingest operational data and build a stronger foundation for BI and AI.

- Rajeev Gupta, CEO & Founder at DBSyncSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 25, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DBSync , a leading provider of cloud-hosted data replication and workflow automation, today announced expanded support for Microsoft Fabric, the unified data and analytics platform from Microsoft. With this release, enterprises can now replicate business-critical data from CRM, ERP, and SQL-based operational systems directly into Microsoft Fabric Warehouse and Fabric SQL Database, delivering analytics-ready data that fuels BI and AI without extra staging or manual prep.“Microsoft Fabric represents a step-change in how enterprises unify BI, AI, and analytics. But Fabric's promise is only as strong as the data you put into it. By extending our replication platform to support Fabric Warehouse and SQL Database, DBSync ensures operational data arrives clean, consistent, and immediately usable for analytics.” said Rajeev Gupta, Founder & CEO at DBSync.What this means for Microsoft Fabric customersMicrosoft Fabric's value lies in democratizing analytics, AI, and real-time insights. DBSync makes this possible by delivering clean, consistent, and analytics-ready operational data into Fabric Warehouse and SQL Database, without requiring staging, manual prep, or heavy infrastructure.With DBSync, Fabric customers can:1. Enable advanced pipelines - DBSync manages first-mile replication, schema drift, and conflict resolution, giving Fabric engineers a clean starting point for transformations, enrichment, and machine learning.2. Modernize business intelligence - Feed Fabric with analytics-ready operational data, so Power BI teams spend less time fixing pipelines and more time building trusted reports.3. Train AI models with confidence - Deliver clean, consistent historical data into Fabric for ML models, preserving integrity across sources to enable reliable feature engineering and training.4. Unlock real-time insights - Keep dashboards fresh with CDC-driven replication, continuously syncing incremental changes with minimal lag so Fabric always reflects the latest customer, sales, or ops data.5. Offload production systems - Replicate directly into Fabric SQL Database without overloading operational systems, preserving referential integrity while delivering analytics-ready data downstream.6. Extend Fabric Mirroring - While Mirroring brings supported databases into OneLake, DBSync adds SaaS and hybrid systems, landing analytics-ready data directly in Fabric Warehouse and SQL Database for complete coverage.The easiest way to replicate data into Microsoft FabricGetting data into Fabric shouldn't mean fragile pipelines, complex middleware, or months of engineering. DBSync is a replication-first platform built for data platform owners and engineering teams standardizing on Azure and Power BI.By moving CRM, ERP, and SQL data directly into Fabric Warehouse and SQL Database, DBSync gives data teams the reliable foundation they need to ingest clean, consistent, and analytics-ready data:1. Schema-aware replication - Automatically adapts to CRM/ERP updates, preventing pipeline breakage and reducing manual maintenance.Enterprise-grade integrity - High-volume CDC preserves transactional and referential integrity across CRM, ERP, and databases, ensuring data stays in sync without loss.2. Optimized for operational systems - Pre-built connectors for popular CRM, ERP apps, and SQL databases to ensure reliable, tuned data movement.Resilient, real-time pipelines - Built-in retries, error handling, and checkpointing keep Fabric updated continuously in real-time with minimal downtime or gaps.3. Secure and compliant - Encryption, role-based access, and compliance (SOC, GDPR, HIPAA) meet enterprise governance and regulations without extra overhead.4. Lightweight and easy-to-use - Simple setup and low maintenance replication eliminate heavy infrastructure dependencies, helping teams realize Fabric insights sooner.Learn more about DBSync's Replication and automation platform on our blog here .About DBSyncDBSync delivers innovative integration and automation solutions designed to facilitate seamless data flow and enhance operational efficiency. With offerings in data replication, CDC, workflow automation, and quality management, DBSync enables businesses of all sizes, from startups to Fortune 500 enterprises, to achieve real-time data synchronization, improve decision-making, and unlock the full potential of their data.

Aman Rayjada

DBSync

+1 877-739-2818

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.