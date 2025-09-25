Pawan Kalyan's OG 2 Update: How Saaho Connects With Pawan Kalyan's Action Saga

Saaho Link with OG: Is there a link between Pawan Kalyan's `OG` and Prabhas's `Saaho`? What did Sujeeth show in `OG`? Let's find out what he plans to show in `OG 2`.

Pawan Kalyan's `OG` is a box office hit. This gangster action-crime film is a treat for fans, who love his powerful role and the action scenes, just as they wanted.

The film has some flaws, like weak family emotions. But music director Thaman's electrifying score makes up for it, making the movie a thrilling experience for fans.

In `Saaho`, Jackie Shroff played Narantak Roy, a syndicate head. `OG` briefly shows Roy, linking the two films and hinting at a `Saaho vs. OG` scenario, thrilling fans.

The link to Sujeeth's `Saaho` is a hot topic. `OG` is part of his cinematic universe. A scene shows Jackie Shroff as Narantak Roy, an arms dealer, linking the two films.

`OG 2` was announced, leaving fans excited. The first film left many things in suspense, like Ojas Gambheera's full backstory and his rise as a powerful mafia leader.

`OG 2` could explore Ojas Gambheera's backstory, his rule in Mumbai, and the `Saaho` link. But with Pawan Kalyan's OG 2 Update new political role, it's uncertain if it will be made.