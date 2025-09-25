Uzbekistan GTL Reveals Middle Corridor Diesel Fuel Export Figures

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan GTL exported around 300,000 tons of diesel fuel, with 200,000 tons delivered to European countries through the Middle Corridor in 2023-2024, said Bakhtiyar Aybergenov, a sales specialist at Uzbekistan GTL, Trend reports.

Speaking at the“Caspian and Central Asia – Oil Refining, Petrochemicals, Trade and Logistics” event in Baku, Aybergenov noted that agreements between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan allowed the use of the Middle Corridor, enabling the plant to export diesel fuel to Europe and the United States.

Aybergenov highlighted that the plant exported 200,000 tons of naphtha during the reporting period, generating $250 million in revenue.

He added that when production started at Uzbekistan GTL, diesel fuel prices on the local market ranged from $1,450-$1,500 per ton. Following the commissioning of the second production line and full-scale operation of the plant, prices naturally declined in line with market dynamics, now standing at approximately $920-$950 per ton.