California Real Estate: What Business And Home Owners Need To Know

Key regulatory differences in California real estate for business owners and homeowners include, but are not limited to, the following:

For Businesses:



California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) : CEQAs can have lengthy and costly environmental review processes that pose a high risk of litigation without proper legal guidance.

Zoning: California's "Home Rule" grants charter cities the authority to govern their own municipal affairs and control local matters free from the constraints of general state law.

Commercial Lease Agreements: Landlord-tenant laws can sometimes favor the tenant, and careful contract review can be necessary to ensure a fair agreement.

ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) Compliance: California has strict accessibility laws that mean buildings must be ADA accessible, for example, wheelchair accessible. Property Taxes: California has a unique property tax landscape, which is not solely based on current market value reassessments.

For Homeowners:



Natural Hazard Zones: California has a high risk of fires, earthquakes, and floods, and sellers must disclose and provide buffers for these specific property complexities.

Home Owners Association (HOA): Buyers need to be aware that an HOA can mandate a vast number of rules, ranging from the paint color of your house to rental restrictions.

Property Taxes: As mentioned above, California has a unique property tax landscape, which is not solely based on current market value reassessments. Disclosure Requirements: California typically requires a seller to reveal much more information about a property than most states, and it can be easy to leave out important information if you are not a legal professional.







"California's unique legal real estate framework can be challenging to navigate on your own without a thorough understanding of it prior, whether you are a business owner or a homeowner. Legal guidance can make all the difference between a smooth real estate transaction and a sea of costly legal hurdles," says Ken LaMance, LegalMatch's General Counsel.

